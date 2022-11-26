We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’ve ever wanted to make ice cream at home, but felt too intimidated to try, Amazon has the perfect Cyber Monday deal for you. Ninja’s CREAMi Ice Cream Maker is down to its lowest price ever, but it probably won’t stay there for very long. So take advantage of this early Cyber Monday Ninja Creami deal while you can.

CREAMi takes all the guesswork out of making frozen desserts by streamlining the cooking process, which boils down to filling its container with your ingredients, freezing it for 24 hours, and pressing one of the buttons on CREAMi’s face. The appliance allows you to make anything from hard ice cream to a smoothie bowl and milkshake. There’s even a specific setting for processing your dessert after you’ve added mix-ins to distribute them evenly.

Ninja includes a pint container with lid, so you can easily store leftover ice cream, or bring your latest flavor combo to a friend. Once you’re done making dessert, you can pop all the parts into a dishwasher for easy cleanup. Making ice cream can seem intimidating, but Ninja’s CREAMi makes it a lot more accessible. And you can get it at a steep discount with this early Cyber Monday Ninja Creami deal.

