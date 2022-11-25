We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’re reading this, it means you’re interested in high-quality digital text, so you should probably pick up the Kindle Paperwhite while it’s on sale for Black Friday. The $50 discount on Amazon’s latest e-reader brings it down to its lowest price ever, and we fully expect it to sell out over the next couple of days.

The Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch high-resolution e-ink display, which won’t show glare from the sun like the LCD screen on a smartphone or tablet. Reading on an e-ink display is also easier on your eyes. The Kindle is inherently a uni-tasking device — there are no apps, no web browser, no notifications — which makes it easier to concentrate on reading. It also allows the Kindle to last several weeks on a single charge, which is especially helpful if you want to read through an entire international flight.

The Kindle Paperwhite can hold hundreds of books or a couple dozen audiobooks on its 16GB of internal storage. You can transfer documents and PDFs to it manually, or download books from the Kindle eBook store. If you purchase books on your computer, they’ll automatically be downloaded to the Kindle Paperwhite as long as the device is connected to the internet. Amazon regularly holds sales on Kindle books, so it’s cheap and easy to build up a digital library.

