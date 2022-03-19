The TUSHY bidet company understands branding. I tried to come up with some booty-focused wordplay that wasn’t already on the internet retailer’s website and/or packaging and found it a real challenge. They take the crown and, well, own the throne. It takes more than … cheekiness to make a great product, however. Luckily, TUSHY delivers a clean sweep there, too. I tried the TUSHY Ace electric bidet during the cold winter months and it warms my heart to say it warmed my butt. It was easy to install—and I say this as a person that should not be trusted around tools. And its remote-controlled features—including temperature-regulated seat and water, angle-adjustable rear- and front-facing nozzle, plus a “derri-air” dryer—made it a welcome addition to hindquarters headquarters. It’s as simple to use as it was to attach. Spoil, don’t soil yourself and invest in a bidet that oscillates as you luxuriate—your butt deserves to be put on a pedestal.

Is a bidet ass-ential? Admittedly no, but the bottom line is it can be a worthwhile bathroom upgrade nonetheless. And you can get the TUSHY Ace electric bidet for $499 (regularly $599) if you use the code ACECLEAN at checkout. This deal is only good on Saturday, March 19, though, so act fast to save some paper of both the sanitary and currency varieties.