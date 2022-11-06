We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

There are so many negative connotations attached to snoring that it can sometimes be hard to believe that it’s actually quite common. People with sleep apnea snore all of the time, but people who don’t also do it occasionally.

Snoring is harmless, and it usually happens when your airway narrows and your tongue slides back to your throat, resulting in vibrations that can be, well, quite a nuisance to anyone you share a bed with. It’s not surprising why snoring has also earned a long list of alternative descriptions, including “sawing logs,” “mowing hay,” and “rattling the shingles.”

Snoring has been a problem for so long that even folks from the past attempted to invent devices to stop it, with many of them being borderline torturous. Luckily, we live in the 21st century, so you can score sleeping aids designed to improve the quality of your snooze. Snore Circle is an innovative gadget that can put a stop to your “coal raking,” and for a limited time, you can get one on sale at its best web pricing yet.

Touted as the world’s most effective muscle stimulator, Snore Circle claims to accurately identify snoring and produce electric pulse intervention. It safely stimulates the muscles under the chin when you snore, tightening the muscles and opening up your airways to make you sleep quietly.

The device uses EMS+TENS technology for fast, effective relief. Together with the high-precision sensor and patented intelligent algorithm, it emits a small, harmless electrical current to stimulate the nerves, offering the right amount of stimulation without disturbing your sleep. It also features 30 intensity levels and comes with a conductive stripe that’s not easy to fall off, making it ideal for chaotic sleepers.

With the accompanying Snore Circle app, you’ll be able to monitor your overall sleeping activities, including the number of times you snore, the intensity of your snoring, and more. You’ll get to view an analysis of your sleep quality, allowing you to find more ways to optimize your rest time.

Stop your snoring for good with the Snore Circle device. It normally goes for $119, but you can get it on sale at its best web pricing: $79.99.

