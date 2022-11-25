We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Eero has made some of the fastest, best-looking, easiest-to-use WiFi routers we’ve ever tested. Right now you can save $105 on a three-pack of the company’s Wi-Fi 6+ routers, which brings them back down to their lowest price ever. If you’re dealing with spotty internet, this Black Friday Eero router deal could be the solution you’ve been looking for.

The routers can cover a range of up to 4,500 square feet, which means they would be appropriate for a large single-story home or a double-story house. One of Eero’s routers needs to be connected to your cable modem with an Ethernet cable, but the other “satellite” routers can be installed anywhere there’s an outlet. If the idea of managing multiple routers sounds tedious, it’s not bad thanks to Eero’s app, which makes setting them up and troubleshooting problems non-issues. The app also allows you to see which devices are connected to the internet, and set up system-wide parental controls.

There are plenty of great mesh WiFi systems out there, but we’ve found Eero’s to be the best choice for most people because of their simplicity and consistency. You can connect up to 75 devices to them at once—very important if you’re living with multiple people working or learning from home—without overloading your network. Amazon hasn’t said how long this deal is going to be active, but we could see these routers selling out before this Black Friday Eero router deal ends.

