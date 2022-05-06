With spring in full swing, you may already be in the middle of a massive decluttering in your home. This season makes for the perfect time to get rid of all the junk you’ve accumulated over the year and give your space a much-deserved facelift. And while it’s tempting to do a complete overhaul and replace most of your furniture, it also requires a ton of work and a whole lot of money.

But ask any interior designer and they would tell you that you don’t need much to transform a space. All you really need is the right lighting to change the vibe of any room. It doesn’t even have to be a large intricate piece that doubles as decoration. You can go the minimalist route and pick up something like the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp, which happens to be on sale for a limited time.

Rated 4/5 stars, this floor lamp may be minimalist, but it offers a maximum impact in any room. It’s designed to fit perfectly in the corners of your living room, dining room, bedroom, guest room, or office, so it won’t take too much space. But its main draw is that it features soft-white, integrated LEDs that will provide hours of customized illumination. With the accompanying remote control, you can shuffle through over 16 million colors and more than 300 multi-color effects to find your desired lighting. Whatever mood you’re in, whether you’re feeling mellow or in a party mode, there’s a lighting combination that’s sure to fit your vibe.

The lamp is also designed with quality metal finishes and a weighted rubber bottom to ensure safe placement, making a big impact without dominating your space.

Formerly $299, you can grab the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp on sale for only $139.99. As part of the Spring Sale, you will receive not just one, but two floor lamps.

Prices subject to change.