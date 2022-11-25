Buy a cheap pizza oven (and big, puffy chef’s hat) on Black Friday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Frozen pizzas are easy to cook, but they often taste like someone smashed a couple hot pockets onto a circle of cardboard. With an at-home pizza oven, you can make your own hand crafted pies that taste a million times better and actually probably come in cheaper than the frozen ones if you consider the price of ingredients. You don’t need a massive, expensive oven to make an awesome pizza. These Black Friday deals offer ovens that fit just about any space.

We love Ooni for its elegant design and simple, gas-powered operation. Unfold the legs, fire up the flame, and it’ll quickly get all the way up over 500 degrees. That’s hot enough to cook a Neopolitan-style pizza in just 60 seconds. This model holds up to a 12-inch pizza, which is great for a single person. Or, just make a bunch of them. The company also offers various designs and sizes, all of which are on-sale and listed below.

More Black Friday pizza oven deals

You don’t have to buy an Ooni pizza oven. There are other brands out there that make excellent cookers to bring out your culinary creativity.

Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven | Incl. Outdoor Pizza Maker, Wood Burning Assembly, Cordierite Pizza Stone $499 (was $624)

Cuisinart CGG-403 3-in-1 Pizza Oven Plus, Griddle, and Grill $179 (was $299)

Commercial Chef Gas Pizza Oven – Outdoor Pizza Oven Propane $248 (was $349)

ROCCBOX by Gozney Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven $399 (was $499)

GYBER Fremont Trunk-shape Portable Pizza Oven 13″ Outdoor Wood, Charcoal & Pellets Pizza Maker $162 (was $189)

INFOOD Outdoor Pizza Oven, Portable Gas Pizza Oven, Propane Pizza Oven $199 (was $249)

Bakebros by Foodparty Outdoor Pizza Oven (Titan Gray) Portable Gas-Fired Outside Ovens $247 (was $399)

Chefman Food Mover Conveyor Toaster Oven – Black/Stainless Steel $239 (was $299)

Don’t forget the chef’s hat

If you’re going to make a pizza, you have to wear a big, puffy chef’s hat and throw the dough up in the air. And then when someone else tries to make a pizza and throws the dough up in the air, you say “Whoa! Be careful, there. You gotta be gentle with the dough!” It’s the traditional way.

Hyzrz Chef Hat Adult Adjustable Elastic Baker Kitchen Cooking Chef Cap $6 (was $10)