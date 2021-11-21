The best Black Friday laptop deals offer a relatively unique opportunity to save cash on just about any kind of computer you could want. Everything from powerful workstations meant for professionals to basic Chromebooks designed to endure the rigors of school is on sale at the moment. But, you don’t have to brave the cold temperatures and crowded stores to snag the best Black Friday laptop deals. We’re gathering them all up into one place to help you get what you want without having to leave the comfort of your couch.

So, if the laptop you’re using right now is starting to wheeze, slow down, heat up, or just generally give out, check the links below and get something new. You deserve it.

The Best Black Friday Laptop Deals 2021

The best Apple laptop deals

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar $1,299 (Was $1,799)

Apple MacBook Pro 16-in with Touch Bar $2,199 (Was $2,799)

The best Microsoft Surface deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch $699 (Was $899)

Microsoft Surface Go 2 10.5-inch $299 (Was $399)

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4-inch $549 (Was $699)

The best gaming laptop deals

Lenovo Legion 5 17.3-inch with AMD Ryzer 5600H and GTX 1650 $749 (Was $909)

The best laptop deals

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15.6-inch $999 (Was $1,499)

The best Chromebook deals

Lenovo Flex 3 11-inch Chromebook $149 (Was $379)

HP 14-inch Chromebook $149 (Was $319)

Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook $99 (Was $219)

Lenovo Chromebook 3 14-inch touchscreen laptop $219 (Was $319)

FAQs