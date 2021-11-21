The best Black Friday laptop deals offer a relatively unique opportunity to save cash on just about any kind of computer you could want. Everything from powerful workstations meant for professionals to basic Chromebooks designed to endure the rigors of school is on sale at the moment. But, you don’t have to brave the cold temperatures and crowded stores to snag the best Black Friday laptop deals. We’re gathering them all up into one place to help you get what you want without having to leave the comfort of your couch.
So, if the laptop you’re using right now is starting to wheeze, slow down, heat up, or just generally give out, check the links below and get something new. You deserve it.
The best Buy Black Friday deals on electronics, appliances, and more
The best Black Friday Walmart deals
Shop Amazon holiday deals for great savings anytime
Great Black Friday deal we love
The Best Black Friday Laptop Deals 2021
The best Apple laptop deals
Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar $1,299 (Was $1,799)
Apple MacBook Pro 16-in with Touch Bar $2,199 (Was $2,799)
The best Microsoft Surface deals
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch $699 (Was $899)
Microsoft Surface Go 2 10.5-inch $299 (Was $399)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4-inch $549 (Was $699)
The best gaming laptop deals
Lenovo Legion 5 17.3-inch with AMD Ryzer 5600H and GTX 1650 $749 (Was $909)
The best laptop deals
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15.6-inch $999 (Was $1,499)
The best Chromebook deals
Lenovo Flex 3 11-inch Chromebook $149 (Was $379)
HP 14-inch Chromebook $149 (Was $319)
Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook $99 (Was $219)
Lenovo Chromebook 3 14-inch touchscreen laptop $219 (Was $319)
FAQs
Q: When is Black Friday 2021?
This year, Black Friday 2021 is on Nov. 26. That being said, the actual date isn’t quite as important as it used to be. Black Friday is now more of a month-long deal and sale event, so keep an eye out for discounts coming from every direction from the moment Halloween ends until the bitter end of Cyber Monday.
Q: What is Black Friday?
Black Friday’s historical meaning traces back roughly half a century when it referred to a day full of heavy traffic and also the day in which businesses in the US started turning a profit for the year. It refers to the Friday after Thanksgiving. Most of that is irrelevant now, though, and Black Friday has become shorthand for the shopping frenzy that happens between the end of October and the beginning of December.