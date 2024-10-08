The best mini projector I’ve ever tested is $220 off for Prime Day

Take a movie theater with you everywhere you go with this backpack-friendly full HD projector from Dangbei.

By Brandt Ranj

Posted on Oct 8, 2024 3:45 PM EDT

Making a great mini projector means balancing size and performance in ways that aren’t necessary for bigger models. No company has gotten the mix right quite like Dangbei. Its Atom projector earned the top spot in our guide after hands-on testing, and it’s currently on sale during Amazon’s October Prime Day (aka Prime Big Deal Days). Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. It’ll be worth it to save big on this small laser projector.

Dangbei Atom Laser Projector $679 (Was $899)

Dangbei Atom Projector on a bed frame.

The key to the Dangbei Atom’s success is that it doesn’t feel particularly compromised due to its small size. It’s got a native resolution of 1080P, 1200 ISO Lumens of brightness, built-in speakers, and even supports HDR (High Dynamic Range). These are premium features given the mini-ness of the Atom, and they allowed me to enjoy the projector when playing video games or watching TV shows and movies. The projector is bright enough to be usable with some light leakage but really shines at night.

This is where I was able to fully appreciate HDR-encoded content. The Atom’s five-watt speaker system sounded pretty good—even at the highest volume level—which is a nice perk since you’ll probably be carrying this projector around with you due to its size. While it doesn’t run on battery power, the Danbei Atom is short and light enough to carry around in a backpack. This means you can even take the Atom with you when traveling to create an on-the-go home theater.

