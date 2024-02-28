We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A portable projector lets you take movie theater-esque views from your bedroom to the backyard without much hassle. If televisions aren’t your style, a projector and a blank wall make for a perfect replacement. However, projectors can sometimes cost as much as a brand-new television. This budget-friendly projector from Anker just got budget-friendlier at Amazon, where it’s now more than $100 off.

This projector’s intuitive touch controls let you easily navigate menus and adjust settings. A 200 ANSI lumen DLP lamp shows off all the details in your movie, show, or game, and it’s perfectly bright for dimmer environments. You can adjust the “screen size” up to 100 inches to get the largest screen in the neighborhood. You can also download and stream YouTube, Netflix, and more without having to connect to other devices. Combine that with its audio clarity and you get a device that makes you movie marathon royalty.

