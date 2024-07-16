This $239 DJI Mini 4K drone will definitely sell out during Amazon Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Just a few years ago, you couldn’t get a decent camera drone for less than $1,000. That price has come down considerably, but right now, Amazon has a ridiculous deal that brings the price even lower on a high flyer. The DJI Mini 4K is typically $299, but this pint-sized craft is just $239 during its Prime Day sale, which leaves money left over for extra batteries and tickets to go adventuring with your new aerial filmmaking rig.

This little drone weighs in at 249 grams, which sounds odd, but it’s actually very strategic. Any flying machine 250 grams and over requires registration with the FAA before flight. At 249 grams, the DJI 4K Mini flies (literally) right under that requirement. It has a shockingly capable camera that pulls down full-on 4K footage with three-way gimbal-stabilized footage. A single battery promises up to 31 minutes of flight time (though conditions will definitely affect that), and it’s very easy to fly with the controller or the app.

This is a fantastic, hassle-free way to get into serious drone video and photography. It likely won’t be this cheap again until at least Black Friday, and even then, there are no guarantees.

The DJI Osmo action camera is also seriously discounted if you’re looking for an action camera geared toward land-based activities.

This tiny camera shoots 4K HDR video in a body that’s waterproof and super-rugged without the need for an extra case. It has a wide-angle lens for capturing all the action and DJI’s excellent shake-reduction technology to make your video watchable. This kit comes with two total batteries and a chest harness, which is (at least in my opinion) typically the best way to capture POV footage that feels smooth and enjoyable.

