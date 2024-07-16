Solo Stove’s hottest fire pits and accessories are up to $102 off for Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Solo Stove’s smokeless fire pits are an excellent way to improve your backyard’s aesthetics while helping you enjoy it deeper into autumn. Most of the company’s fire pits are currently on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2024, but we’re particularly impressed by the $102 discount on its Bonfire 2.0, one of the best fire pits we’ve ever reviewed.

The Bonfire 2.0 is Solo Stove’s mid-sized smokeless fire pit, which the company says is sufficient to heat four to six people sitting around it. Perforations on the top inside rim and the base of the fire pit ensure there’s proper airflow and will prevent a lot (though not all) of the smoke from rising as wood burns. Ash from burning logs falls directly into a pan below, so it doesn’t burn or get pushed around by wind. When your fire dies, you can easily slip the ash pan out for easy disposal. In our tests, the Bonfire 2.0 was easy to set up, move (when cold), and maintain. If you’re searching for patio perfection and plan to spend more time outdoors, don’t skip this deal.

