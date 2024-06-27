Some of the best soundbars on the market are at their lowest prices of the year before Prime Day

They may not have the name recognition that some of the bigger players command, but Nakamichi makes some of the best (if not the best) wireless surround sound systems on the market. Right now, the company is offering its cheapest prices of the year on some of its most popular models. They’re still not budget-territory, but the performance is absolutely worth the investment if you can swing it.

The cheapest model in the bunch gets a full $200 discount, which is cheaper than it has been all year (and likely cheaper than it will be for the rest of the year). You get a soundbar, a 10-inch wireless subwoofer, and a pair of powerful rear surround speakers for a full 7.1.4 setup. This is a true surround sound system, not a simple soundbar that emulates the spatial effects. This is the revamped 2024 model with the latest software features, updated satellites, and a price that’s $50 cheaper than the cheapest price we have seen to date.

More Nakamichi Shockwafe soundbar deals: