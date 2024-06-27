Gear
Audio
Speakers

Some of the best soundbars on the market are at their lowest prices of the year before Prime Day

Nakamichi Shockwafe surround sound systems take home top honors from reviewers and they're cheaper than Prime Day right now.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted on Jun 27, 2024 11:15 AM EDT

Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra surround sound system on a black background
Nakamichi

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

They may not have the name recognition that some of the bigger players command, but Nakamichi makes some of the best (if not the best) wireless surround sound systems on the market. Right now, the company is offering its cheapest prices of the year on some of its most popular models. They’re still not budget-territory, but the performance is absolutely worth the investment if you can swing it.

Nakamichi Shockwafe Pro Bluetooth 7.1.4 Channel Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar with 10″ Wireless Subwoofer, 2 Rear Surround Speakers $699 (was $899)

Nakamichi 7.1.4 surround sound system on a plain background

Nakamichi
See It

The cheapest model in the bunch gets a full $200 discount, which is cheaper than it has been all year (and likely cheaper than it will be for the rest of the year). You get a soundbar, a 10-inch wireless subwoofer, and a pair of powerful rear surround speakers for a full 7.1.4 setup. This is a true surround sound system, not a simple soundbar that emulates the spatial effects. This is the revamped 2024 model with the latest software features, updated satellites, and a price that’s $50 cheaper than the cheapest price we have seen to date.

More Nakamichi Shockwafe soundbar deals:

Share

Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond. He lives in upstate New York with his family, a three-legged dog, and a truly unreasonable collection of hundreds of vintage film cameras and lenses. 