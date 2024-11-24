🛍️ Black Friday has already started! We have you covered with the best deals. 🛍️

One of our favorite soundbars is $630 off right now for Black Friday

The soundbar is within a dollar of its lowest price ever for a limited time

By Brandt Ranj

Posted 4 Hours Ago

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A soundbar is one of the most effective ways to improve the quality of your home theater system, especially if it supports surround sound. JBL’s Bar 9.1 has one of the most innovative soundbar designs we’ve seen. You can save 52% on the Bar 9.1 if you shop during this early Black Friday sale, which knocks its price down to within $.50 of its lowest price ever.

JBL Bar 9.1, $569.99 (Was $1,199.95)

JBL Bar 9.1 on a plain white background.

JBL

The Bar 9.1’s big innovation is that its rear speakers are battery-powered and detachable from the main soundbar. This allows you to position them freely without worrying about stringing speaker wire or plugging the speakers into outlets. This is helpful if you live in a smaller space, since the entire surround sound system fits into an incredibly compact package. The soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer, which needs to be plugged into an outlet, but can be positioned anywhere in your room.

JBL equipped this soundbar with both forward and upward-firing drivers, which means it can deliver 360 degrees of sound when listening to music or movies with a Dolby Atmos mix. It also supports DTS: X decoding, so it’s compatible with other surround sound formats. You can connect it to your TV’s HDMI port (required if you want to listen to Dolby Atmos content) or optical audio port. If you want a surround sound system, but can’t justify the space for a traditional multi-speaker home theater, JBL’s Bar 9.1 is a great solution. However, if you want it for this low price, you’d better pick one up now.

Even more great Black Friday soundbar deals

 
The best Black Friday deals including a jackery generator, airpods, a TV arranged on a plain background.

SEE LATEST GIFT GUIDES

Shopping for, well, anyone? Our best birthday and holiday gift recommendations mean you’ll never need to buy another gift card.

SEE GIFT GUIDES
 
Brandt Ranj Avatar

Brandt Ranj

Staff Writer, Commerce

Brandt Ranj is an experienced writer for PopSci, covering topics such as science, technology, news, and gadget reviews.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.