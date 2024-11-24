One of our favorite soundbars is $630 off right now for Black Friday

Share







We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A soundbar is one of the most effective ways to improve the quality of your home theater system, especially if it supports surround sound. JBL’s Bar 9.1 has one of the most innovative soundbar designs we’ve seen. You can save 52% on the Bar 9.1 if you shop during this early Black Friday sale, which knocks its price down to within $.50 of its lowest price ever.

The Bar 9.1’s big innovation is that its rear speakers are battery-powered and detachable from the main soundbar. This allows you to position them freely without worrying about stringing speaker wire or plugging the speakers into outlets. This is helpful if you live in a smaller space, since the entire surround sound system fits into an incredibly compact package. The soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer, which needs to be plugged into an outlet, but can be positioned anywhere in your room.

JBL equipped this soundbar with both forward and upward-firing drivers, which means it can deliver 360 degrees of sound when listening to music or movies with a Dolby Atmos mix. It also supports DTS: X decoding, so it’s compatible with other surround sound formats. You can connect it to your TV’s HDMI port (required if you want to listen to Dolby Atmos content) or optical audio port. If you want a surround sound system, but can’t justify the space for a traditional multi-speaker home theater, JBL’s Bar 9.1 is a great solution. However, if you want it for this low price, you’d better pick one up now.

