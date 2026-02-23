KEF’s Q Series speakers and KUBE subwoofers offer high-quality audio with limited-time discounts

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

There’s just something about the moment your speakers lock in. When you can really pressurize a room, snap a phantom center channel into place … you forget you’re listening to gear and just soak up the sensation. KEF’s Q Series speakers and KUBE subwoofers can help deliver that sweet spot, and several models are deeply discounted during the British audiophile brand’s spring sale. If you’ve been considering building an articulate home cinema or irresistible two-channel system tailored to your space, you can save big on compact but serious components available in three different finishes, but only through March 28. Just add an amp/AV receiver, and you’re on your way to audio ecstasy.

KEF Q1 Meta Bookshelf Speakers — $399.99/pair (was $699.99)

If you’re designing a system that can grow with you, the KEF Q1 Meta quickly gets you from zero to hero. At the core of these bookshelf speakers is KEF’s signature Uni-Q driver array, which places the 1-inch tweeter at the acoustic center of the 5 1/4-inch midrange cone, throwing a holographic image that hangs between the cabinets. (It’s the same setup we praise in our best powered speakers coverage, just add amp.) Vocals feel human, guitars weave through space, while cymbals shimmer without spitting thanks to Metamaterial Absorption Technology (MAT) behind the drivers, taming sibilance in the 51-20,000 Hz response. Run a duo with a turntable for pure stereo magic, or go quad for enveloping surround. In larger rooms, you could step up to the R5 Meta towers for front channels ($1,499/each, normally $2,499) and deploy the Q1s as rears. Either way, they’re precise and punch way beyond their footprint.

KEF KUBE 15 MIE Powered Subwoofer — $1,299.99/each (was $1,499)

The Q1s (or even R5s) are tight, punchy, but adding a subwoofer will really let them exhale and express themselves. The KUBE’s 15-inch driver, steered by KEF’s Music Integrity Engine DSP and an appropriate placement preset, digs deep into the 20-140 Hz range but stays controlled. No bloated boom, just elastic force. Low=frequency reinforcement adds scale and impact to movies and unlocks dynamic headroom during stereo playback, letting the other speakers open up and swing harder. Strategically placed with or without the compatible wireless adapter kit (sold separately), and with its cutoff properly integrated, the KUBE won’t draw attention to itself so much as expand the soundstage in every direction, from snappier foundations to cleaner, wider mids.

KEF Q4 Meta On-Wall Speakers — $399.99/each (was $599.99)

Not every room has (or wants) room for stands. If you want that Uni-Q coherence and MAT-enhanced clarity, but also need clean lines and open floorspace, the Q4 Meta hugs the wall while keeping the magic, thanks to its 1″ vented aluminum dome tweeter and 5-1/4″ aluminum midrange driver. As fronts (or even a center channel), they flatter a wall-mounted TV. Adaptable, they also make great rears in a tight footprint where depth is precious. Like all KEF speakers, they image like champs and blend seamlessly with a KUBE sub to give that cinematic slam with audiophile focus.