This Bose soundbar is back down to just $99 until it sells out

You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars upgrading your TV’s audio (though it is fun to do so if you have the cash). Right now, you can get a Bose Solo soundbar for just $99 as part of the Bose refurbished program. Bose refurbishes these devices in-house and offers a warranty as well as a 90-day return window so you can try it out for three months before returning it. You probably won’t, though, because it sounds great for the price.

Last time we posted this deal, it sold out, so don’t sleep if you want one.

This compact soundbar stands less than three inches tall, which makes it easy to place under just about any TV in any setting without blocking the picture. It’s easy to connect with a single cable and has built-in Bluetooth so that you can use it as a music speaker, not just as a home theater system. I’m particularly fond of the Dialogue Mode, which emphasizes speech so you can actually hear what actors are saying without the subtitles turned on.

Upgrade to Bose’s top-of-the-line model if that tax return has already hit your account and you have some extra cash to spend. This version gets you Dolby Atmos support, more built-in speakers, automatic setup, and a punchier overall sound. It will bother your neighbors in the best possible way.

