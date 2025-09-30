Breville early Amazon Prime Day deals: Treat yourself to a high-end espresso machine or smart oven

Invest in a new espresso machine, smart oven, or other kitchen appliances from Breville and you won't want to eat out anymore.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

The oven in my stove has been broken for a few weeks and it has barely affected my life because I use a Breville smart oven/air fryer almost exclusively when I cook at home. Right now, Amazon has a ton of Breville’s high-end kitchen appliances on sale during its early Prime Big Deal Day sale. The official shopping holiday starts on October 7th, but these devices are on sale now, so you can order a new espresso machine and spend your Prime Day sipping while you scroll. That’s classy.

Breville Barista Touch Impress Espresso Machine — $999.95 (33 percent off)

Breville Barista Touch Impress Espresso machine
Yes, it’s an investment, but with takeout coffee at $7 per cup, it’ll pay for itself in the long run.

Breville
Breville’s latest Touch Impress makes dialing in a shot much easier with assisted tamping and guided brewing steps. If you’ve always wanted pro-level espresso but worried about the learning curve, this takes the intimidation out of it.

Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine — $799.95 (20 percent off)

Breville Barista Touch espresso machine
The automatic grinder is a game changer as far as simplicity.

Breville
This fan favorite has a built-in grinder, steam wand, and a clear touchscreen interface. It’s ideal for anyone who wants a coffee shop setup without leaving the house, and it’s one of Breville’s best-reviewed machines.

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro — $349.95 ($50 off)

Breville smart oven on sale for Prime Day
Built-in smart oven tech ensures your pizza rolls will be perfect every time.

Breville
This versatile countertop oven can roast a turkey, bake a casserole, or air fry wings for game day. It earns its counter space by doing the work of several gadgets in one.

Best Breville Appliance Deals

Espresso Machines

Bambino Line

Ovens

Sparkling Water Makers

Blenders

Juicers

Coffee Grinders

Sous Vide

 

