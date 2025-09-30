Breville early Amazon Prime Day deals: Treat yourself to a high-end espresso machine or smart oven

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The oven in my stove has been broken for a few weeks and it has barely affected my life because I use a Breville smart oven/air fryer almost exclusively when I cook at home. Right now, Amazon has a ton of Breville’s high-end kitchen appliances on sale during its early Prime Big Deal Day sale. The official shopping holiday starts on October 7th, but these devices are on sale now, so you can order a new espresso machine and spend your Prime Day sipping while you scroll. That’s classy.

Editor’s Picks



Breville’s latest Touch Impress makes dialing in a shot much easier with assisted tamping and guided brewing steps. If you’ve always wanted pro-level espresso but worried about the learning curve, this takes the intimidation out of it.



This fan favorite has a built-in grinder, steam wand, and a clear touchscreen interface. It’s ideal for anyone who wants a coffee shop setup without leaving the house, and it’s one of Breville’s best-reviewed machines.



This versatile countertop oven can roast a turkey, bake a casserole, or air fry wings for game day. It earns its counter space by doing the work of several gadgets in one.

Best Breville Appliance Deals

Espresso Machines

Bambino Line

Ovens

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro $349.95 (12 percent off)

Sparkling Water Makers

Blenders

Juicers

Coffee Grinders

Sous Vide

Breville Joule Turbo Sous Vide $199.95 (20 percent off)