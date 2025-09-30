Breville early Amazon Prime Day deals: Treat yourself to a high-end espresso machine or smart oven

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The oven in my stove has been broken for a few weeks and it has barely affected my life because I use a Breville smart oven/air fryer almost exclusively when I cook at home. Right now, Amazon has a ton of Breville’s high-end kitchen appliances on sale during its early Prime Big Deal Day sale. The official shopping holiday starts on October 7th, but these devices are on sale now, so you can order a new espresso machine and spend your Prime Day sipping while you scroll. That’s classy.
Editor’s Picks
Breville Barista Touch Impress Espresso Machine — $999.95 (33 percent off)See It
Breville’s latest Touch Impress makes dialing in a shot much easier with assisted tamping and guided brewing steps. If you’ve always wanted pro-level espresso but worried about the learning curve, this takes the intimidation out of it.
Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine — $799.95 (20 percent off)See It
This fan favorite has a built-in grinder, steam wand, and a clear touchscreen interface. It’s ideal for anyone who wants a coffee shop setup without leaving the house, and it’s one of Breville’s best-reviewed machines.
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro — $349.95 ($50 off)See It
This versatile countertop oven can roast a turkey, bake a casserole, or air fry wings for game day. It earns its counter space by doing the work of several gadgets in one.
Best Breville Appliance Deals
Espresso Machines
- Breville Barista Touch Impress (Stainless) $999.95 (33 percent off)
- Breville Barista Touch Impress (Black Truffle) $999.95 (33 percent off)
- Breville Barista Touch Impress (Damson Blue) $999.95 (33 percent off)
- Breville Barista Touch Impress (Olive Tapenade) $999.95 (33 percent off)
- Breville Barista Touch (Stainless) $799.95 (20 percent off)
- Breville Barista Touch (Black Truffle) $799.95 (20 percent off)
- Breville Barista Touch (Damson Blue) $799.95 (20 percent off)
- Breville Barista Express Impress (Stainless) $649.95 (19 percent off)
- Breville Barista Express (Black Stainless) $599.95 (14 percent off)
- Breville Barista Express (Stainless) $599.95 (14 percent off)
Bambino Line
- Breville Bambino Plus (Stainless) $399.95 (20 percent off)
- Breville Bambino Plus (Black Stainless) $399.95 (20 percent off)
- Breville Bambino Plus (Black Truffle) $399.95 (20 percent off)
- Breville Bambino Plus (Damson Blue) $399.95 (20 percent off)
- Breville Bambino Plus (Olive Tapenade) $399.95 (20 percent off)
- Breville Bambino Plus (Red Velvet) $399.95 (20 percent off)
- Breville Bambino Espresso Machine $279.95 (7 percent off)
Ovens
- Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro $349.95 (12 percent off)
Sparkling Water Makers
- Breville InFizz Aqua Sparkling Water Maker $159.95 (20 percent off)
- Breville InFizz Fusion Sparkling Water & Beverage Maker $199.95 (20 percent off)
Blenders
- Breville Fresh & Furious Blender (Black Truffle) $149.95 (25 percent off)
- Breville Fresh & Furious Blender (Silver) $149.95 (25 percent off)
- Breville Super Q Blender $349.95 (30 percent off)
- Breville Super Q Blender (Black Stainless) $399.95 (20 percent off)
- Breville Super Q Blender (Black Truffle) $399.95 (20 percent off)
Juicers
- Breville Juice Fountain Cold XL (Stainless) $349.95 (12 percent off)
- Breville Juice Fountain Cold Plus $249.95 (24 percent off)
- Breville Juice Fountain Cold (Silver) $149.95 (25 percent off)
- Breville Juice Fountain Plus $129.95 (13 percent off)
- Breville Juice Fountain Compact $79.95 (20 percent off)
Coffee Grinders
- Breville Smart Grinder Pro $159.95 (20 percent off)
- Breville Smart Grinder Pro (Black Stainless) $159.95 (20 percent off)
- Breville Smart Grinder Pro (Black Truffle) $159.95 (20 percent off)
- Breville Smart Grinder Pro (Damson Blue) $159.95 (20 percent off)
- Breville Smart Grinder Pro (Olive Tapenade) $159.95 (20 percent off)
Sous Vide
- Breville Joule Turbo Sous Vide $199.95 (20 percent off)
