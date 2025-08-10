I carry this Anker MagSafe charger everywhere and it’s cheaper than ever at Amazon

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I have a pocket in my bag dedicated to this Anker charger. It has come in handy numerous times for me and other people who ran out of battery. Right now, Amazon has it on sale for just $60, which is the cheapest price I have seen all year. A number of other Anker power products are also on sale right now, so grab some backup before the school year starts.

This 10,000 mAh power pack is built around MagSafe tech, so it easily snaps onto the back of any compatible phone and immediately starts powering the device. It’s just over half an inch thick, so it’s easy to carry around in a pocket or a bag. The cells inside have enough juice for roughly 1.8 charges of an iPhone 15 Pro. I usually get a full charge in my iPhone 16 Pro Max out of it.

I prefer chargers like this to wired portable power banks for a few reasons. First, it leaves the Lightning port open if I need to attach accessories. More importantly, I don’t need to remember to pack a cable in addition to the brick in order to charge. Buy one of these and you’ll end up using it way more than you expect.

If you need more juice to power a laptop, camera, drone, or other high-draw device, then you’ll need a burlier power bank. This 25,000 mAh model has a retractable cord built-in that can deliver up to 100 watts. That’s enough juice to keep even the most powerful MacBook Pros happy. it’s a great option for keeping in your emergency kit as it can charge up to four devices at once so it can keep a whole family’s devices charged when the grid isn’t an option.

This wonderfully weird-looking charger can wirelessly charge an iPhone, AirPods, and an Apple Watch all at once. Once it has done its job, it folds up into an easily packable shape for portability. it’s a great option for a night stand or frequent travelers who don’t want to carry a ton of chargers.

