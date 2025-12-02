The Canon T7 DSLR camera is down to its lowest price ever at Amazon for a limited time

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Smartphone cameras are amazing, but if you’re truly passionate about taking pictures, they can’t replace the feel of a dedicated camera. The Canon T7 is a fantastic entry-level DSLR camera and it’s cheaper than I have ever seen it right now at Amazon in the post-Cyber Monday glow. The interchangeable lens system makes it a great option for people who want to learn and grow with their camera.

This is a DSLR, which means it accepts Canon’s massive lineup of EF-series and EF-S series autofocus lenses. You get full manual control over all of the functions as well as fully automatic modes so beginners can grow as they improve their skills. The 24.1-megapixel resolution is a sweet spot. It’s plenty of resolution, even for large prints, but the files are still manageable for editing and you can get a ton of pictures on a single card.

The included 18-55mm lens is a great starting point and travel lens. It offers a full range of focal lengths, so you can zoom from a true wide-angle field of view to a telephoto setup that’s great for portraits.

If you or someone you know is getting into photography, then this is a fantastic kit that makes a wonderful gift.

Here are the camera’s specs in case you’re a nerd like me.

Category Spec Camera type Digital APS-C DSLR with built-in flash Sensor 24.1MP APS-C CMOS (22.3 × 14.9mm), 3:2 aspect ratio Image processor DIGIC 4+ Max image size 6000 × 4000 pixels Lens mount Canon EF / EF-S; kit lens: EF-S 18–55mm f/3.5–5.6 IS II (approx. 28.8–88mm equivalent) ISO range 100–6400 (expandable to 12800) Autofocus 9-point phase-detection AF system, center cross-type point Continuous shooting Up to 3 fps Shutter speed range 1/4000–30 sec, Bulb; flash sync at 1/200 sec Viewfinder Optical pentamirror, approx. 95% coverage, 0.80× magnification Rear LCD 3.0-inch fixed TFT, approx. 920k dots, non-touch Video Full HD 1080p up to 30 fps; HD 720p up to 60 fps; MOV format Storage media SD, SDHC, SDXC memory cards Connectivity Wi-Fi (802.11b/g/n), NFC, USB 2.0, mini-HDMI (Type C) Flash Built-in pop-up flash with E-TTL II support; hot shoe for external Speedlite Battery LP-E10 rechargeable Li-ion; approx. 500 shots per charge (CIPA, viewfinder use) Dimensions (W × H × D) Approx. 129.0 × 101.3 × 77.6 mm Weight Approx. 475 g with battery and card; 427 g body only