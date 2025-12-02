The Canon T7 DSLR camera is down to its lowest price ever at Amazon for a limited time

This is one of the best entry-level DSLR cameras ever made for its lowest price of all time.

By Stan Horaczek

Updated

Canon T7 DSLR header
Nothing can match the feel of a DSLR shutter firing. Canon

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Smartphone cameras are amazing, but if you’re truly passionate about taking pictures, they can’t replace the feel of a dedicated camera. The Canon T7 is a fantastic entry-level DSLR camera and it’s cheaper than I have ever seen it right now at Amazon in the post-Cyber Monday glow. The interchangeable lens system makes it a great option for people who want to learn and grow with their camera.

Canon T7 DSLR with 18-55mm kit lens $329 (was $579)

Canon T7 DSLR deal
This is still one of the best entry-level cameras on the market.

Canon
See It

This is a DSLR, which means it accepts Canon’s massive lineup of EF-series and EF-S series autofocus lenses. You get full manual control over all of the functions as well as fully automatic modes so beginners can grow as they improve their skills. The 24.1-megapixel resolution is a sweet spot. It’s plenty of resolution, even for large prints, but the files are still manageable for editing and you can get a ton of pictures on a single card.

The included 18-55mm lens is a great starting point and travel lens. It offers a full range of focal lengths, so you can zoom from a true wide-angle field of view to a telephoto setup that’s great for portraits.

If you or someone you know is getting into photography, then this is a fantastic kit that makes a wonderful gift.

Here are the camera’s specs in case you’re a nerd like me.

CategorySpec
Camera typeDigital APS-C DSLR with built-in flash
Sensor24.1MP APS-C CMOS (22.3 × 14.9mm), 3:2 aspect ratio
Image processorDIGIC 4+
Max image size6000 × 4000 pixels
Lens mountCanon EF / EF-S; kit lens: EF-S 18–55mm f/3.5–5.6 IS II (approx. 28.8–88mm equivalent)
ISO range100–6400 (expandable to 12800)
Autofocus9-point phase-detection AF system, center cross-type point
Continuous shootingUp to 3 fps
Shutter speed range1/4000–30 sec, Bulb; flash sync at 1/200 sec
ViewfinderOptical pentamirror, approx. 95% coverage, 0.80× magnification
Rear LCD3.0-inch fixed TFT, approx. 920k dots, non-touch
VideoFull HD 1080p up to 30 fps; HD 720p up to 60 fps; MOV format
Storage mediaSD, SDHC, SDXC memory cards
ConnectivityWi-Fi (802.11b/g/n), NFC, USB 2.0, mini-HDMI (Type C)
FlashBuilt-in pop-up flash with E-TTL II support; hot shoe for external Speedlite
BatteryLP-E10 rechargeable Li-ion; approx. 500 shots per charge (CIPA, viewfinder use)
Dimensions (W × H × D)Approx. 129.0 × 101.3 × 77.6 mm
WeightApprox. 475 g with battery and card; 427 g body only
 
Outdoor gift guide content widget

2025 PopSci Outdoor Gift Guide

Shop now
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.