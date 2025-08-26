This Anker docking station can organize your entire desk and it’s $100 off during Amazon’s Labor Day sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Is your desk a snake’s nest of random tangled cables? Wouldn’t it be nice to have one central spot for all of your chargers, accessories, and monitor cables? Right now, Amazon has Anker’s most robust docking station on sale for $100 off. It has a total of 14 ports and outputs 160 watts of power to charge your phone, laptop, tablet, and just about anything else you could want to plug into it. It’s a great option for people like me who use a laptop, but want all the features of a full-fledged desktop computer when sitting in one spot.

This is Grand Central Station for cables on your desk. Smaller than a VHS tape, this burly hub offers a total of 14 different ports to connect to just about anything. It offers a pair of HDMIs to run two 4K monitors at 60 fps. It also has an arsenal of USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting accessories and transferring data. Refer to the graphic below for a full breakdown of the ports.

There’s room for all of your devices. Anker

When it comes to power, this unit has a total maximum output of 160 watts, with up to 100 watts from a single connection. That means it has plenty of capacity to power a robust laptop as well as a phone, tablet, AirPods, and pretty much anything else all at once. A built-in ethernet port can handle up to 1Gbps if you don’t want to rely on your WiFi or you want to connect directly to an NAS.

A full-color display directly on the device lets you know how much power its routing to your devices at any given time. That way you can make sure that everything is charging with maximum efficiency.

One small caveat: The smart monitor technology is slightly limited when using this device with a Mac. A connected Windows laptop can feed two independent external monitors for a total of three different displays when you include the laptop’s built-in monitor. When using this hub with a Mac, you’re limited to one external monitor or two external screens both showing the same thing. If you’re only using one external monitor, that’s not an issue.

Anker Prime USB C to USB C Cable, 240W Fast Charging Cord, Upcycled-Braided Nylon with 100-Year Bend Durability $28 (was $35) You deserve nice cables with no electrical tape on them. Anker See It

If you’re going to be organizing your desk, this is also a great time to upgrade your charging cables. These six-foot braided cables are built for durability so they won’t start to fray or disintegrate with regular use. The six-foot version is roughly the same price as the three-foot model right now, which is like getting extra versatility for free. You’ll never be mad to have an extra USB-C cable laying around.

More Anker charging deals