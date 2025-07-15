The only charging brick you’ll need for all your devices is 42% off right now at Amazon

These Anker charging bricks offer tons of power in small packages. Grab a few extras for your travel bag.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

Charging bricks have a tendency to disappear. For me, my kids are always stealing them. Where do their charging bricks go? I have no idea. That’s why it can’t hurt to have extras. Right now, Amazon has the Anker Prime 67W USB-C brick for its lowest price of the year. There are also a ton of other Anker products on sale at the moment, so even if you don’t have thieving kids to steal your bricks, there’s probably still something you need.

Anker Prime 67W USB C Charger, Anker GaN 3-Port Compact Fast PPS Wall Charger $35 (was $60)

Anker 67W charging brick on a blue background
Buy a few and chuck them in your bag.

Anker

This charging brick has two USB-C ports and a USB-A ports so it can power up to three devices at once. Despite its power, this device is less than half the size of the typical 67W MacBook charger. Anker’s ActiveShield tech provides protection for connected devices, so you don’t have to worry about power surges. I use this exact brick every single night to charge my devices. I’d take a picture of it for the post, but it’s plugged in behind my bed and I hope to never unplug it.

Anker Prime Charger, 100W 3-Port GaN USB C Charger Block $46 (was $70)

Anker 100W charging brick on a blue background
Get more power without taking up much more space.

Anker

If you need more power, you can go all the up to a total of 100 watts with this slightly larger charger. It offers the same pair of USB-C ports and a USB-A. It’s only slightly larger than its lower-powered sibling.

Anker Laptop Charger, 140W MAX USB C Charger $69 (was $99)

Anker 140W charging brick.
If you have a powerful MacBook pro, this is the one you want.

Anker

This is the model to buy if you need maximum power. It has three USB-C ports in addition to one USB-A. This model is powerful enough to charge a high-powered laptop during resource-hungry tasks. Stick this in your travel bag and never worry about having a brick with you ever again.

Stan Horaczek

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.