The only charging brick you’ll need for all your devices is 42% off right now at Amazon

Charging bricks have a tendency to disappear. For me, my kids are always stealing them. Where do their charging bricks go? I have no idea. That’s why it can’t hurt to have extras. Right now, Amazon has the Anker Prime 67W USB-C brick for its lowest price of the year. There are also a ton of other Anker products on sale at the moment, so even if you don’t have thieving kids to steal your bricks, there’s probably still something you need.
Anker Prime 67W USB C Charger, Anker GaN 3-Port Compact Fast PPS Wall Charger $35 (was $60)
This charging brick has two USB-C ports and a USB-A ports so it can power up to three devices at once. Despite its power, this device is less than half the size of the typical 67W MacBook charger. Anker’s ActiveShield tech provides protection for connected devices, so you don’t have to worry about power surges. I use this exact brick every single night to charge my devices. I’d take a picture of it for the post, but it’s plugged in behind my bed and I hope to never unplug it.
Anker Prime Charger, 100W 3-Port GaN USB C Charger Block $46 (was $70)
If you need more power, you can go all the up to a total of 100 watts with this slightly larger charger. It offers the same pair of USB-C ports and a USB-A. It’s only slightly larger than its lower-powered sibling.
Anker Laptop Charger, 140W MAX USB C Charger $69 (was $99)
This is the model to buy if you need maximum power. It has three USB-C ports in addition to one USB-A. This model is powerful enough to charge a high-powered laptop during resource-hungry tasks. Stick this in your travel bag and never worry about having a brick with you ever again.
More Anker deals
- Anker MagGo 3 in 1 iPhone 16 Charging Station $83 (was $109)
- Anker Laptop Power Bank, 25,000mAh Portable Charger with Triple 100W USB-C Ports $109 (was $135)
- Anker MagSafe Compatible MagGo UFO 3-in-1 Charger $72 (was $90)
- Anker Prime Charger, 200W 6-Port GaN Charging Station $56 (was $79)
- Anker Zolo Magnetic Wireless Charger $26 (was $40)
- Anker MagGo Power Bank, Qi2 Certified 15W Ultra-Fast MagSafe-Compatible Portable Charger $72 (was $90)
- Anker Laptop Docking Station Dual Monitor, 8-in-1 USB C Hub $40 (was $54)
- Anker MagSafe Charger Compatible, MagGo 3-in-1 Charging Station $70 (was $90)
- Anker Prime Charging Station, 240W 8-in-1 USB C Power Strip $100 (was $130)
- Anker Nano USB C Charger Block, 30W PIQ 3.0 Foldable iPhone Charger $16 (was $20)
- Anker Nano USB C Cable, 240W 6FT Flexible Multi-Color Braided Cord $18 (was $23)
- Anker Car Carplay Cable for iPhone 16 15 Pro Max Plus $10 (was $16)
