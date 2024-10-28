The newest Beats headphones are 50% off at Amazon right now

The new Beats Solo 4 is one of the best pairs of on-ear headphones thanks to its flexible design, incredible battery life, and support for cutting-edge technical features. Beats released the Solo 4 in April, and they’re currently marked down to their lowest price ever on Amazon thanks to a limited-time deal. The discount is impressive, especially so far in advance of Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Whether you need an audio upgrade or want to knock out some holiday shopping early, this pair of headphones is a great choice.

The Solo 4’s most impressive feature is its 50-hour battery life. Even the most craven music fans can go a few days without having to plug these headphones in. Their collapsible design makes them easy to store in a small bag or compact zippered backpack pouch, which is convenient if you need a place to stash them between listening sessions. One feature that sets the Solo 4s apart from most headphones is support for Apple’s “Find My” and Android’s “Find My Device,” which allow you to track and locate lost (or stolen) gear. If you forget your headphones at home, it’s helpful to check that they’re there, or retrace your steps if you left them accidentally at a cafe. The only feature these headphones don’t have is active noise canceling, but that’s typical with on-ear headphones. If you’d like a tech-focused long-lasting pair of headphones, don’t skip this deal.

