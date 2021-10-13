Snag big discounts on the AirPods Pro & AirPod accessories with this sale

The last Apple event was a disappointment to everyone wishing for a fresh AirPod upgrade. The highly-awaited AirPods 3 were a no show, but rumor has it that they will still be announced before the year wraps up. But if you’re looking to upgrade now, no one’s stopping you from scooping up the existing versions.

The AirPods Pro are currently on sale, along with a slew of accessories that can boost your listening experience. Check them out:

Now’s your chance to grab a pair of the AirPods Pro at an irresistible discount. These babies deliver Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to allow for immersive sound, with a transparency mode that lets you hear your surroundings. They also have force sensors on the stem to make it easy to control music and calls. Normally retailing for $249, they’re on sale for $229.99.

The AirPods aren’t really the most ergonomic earbuds out there, with many complaints of them falling out of people’s ears. But with the Earhoox 2.0, you can create a more snug fit in your ears that will stay put no matter how much you move. These attachments conform to every ear shape and are sweat and waterproof. Usually $20, you can grab a 2-pack for only $15.99.

This pair of Earhoox 2.0 is specially designed to accommodate your AirPods Pro. They ensure that they won’t fall out of your ears and they don’t interfere with the sensors. Grab them on sale for $15.99—20 percent off of the usual $20.

This kit not only contains the Earhoox, but also packs a magnetic strap to keep your AirPods together at all times, a protective case, and a charging dock to keep them powered up. Grab it on sale for $39.99—20 percent off the usual $49.

This bundle provides you with all the accessories you need to protect your precious AirPods. Along with a durable case, you also get sport-style ear hooks, earbud wing covers, mesh earbud wing covers, magnetic neck strap, carabiner attachment, watch strap holder, and travel zipper pouch. The bundle is usually $29, but you can get it on sale for $9.99.

This AirPod charger by Earhoox allows you to stay charged anywhere without removing the attachments. It features a topless design, so you won’t have to fumble with a clam-shelled charging case. It also comes with a stand and car mount to keep your AirPods juiced up anywhere you go. It’s usually $49, but you can grab it on sale for $31.99.

This case is crafted from premium ballistic nylon that is both durable and shock-proof. Its interior is specially built to fit your AirPods Pro snugly and has a special compartment to fit ear tips or other small items. It also has a built-in carabiner, so you can easily attach it to your backpack or belt. Typically $19, you can grab it on sale for $11.99.

Charge a good junk of your Apple tech collection with this charger that can power up to two Lightning devices and your Apple Watch simultaneously. Just plug one cord into an outlet, and it will charge an iPhone, iPad, iPod, or any Lightning device plus your Apple Watch at the same time safely. It’s normally $69, but you can grab it on sale for $19.99.

AirPods are easy to lose. But with this app-integrated case, you’ll never misplace yours again. There’s an Mu tag that securely stays on the top of your AirPods’ charging case to prevent them from being lost in the first place. If it’s time to charge the tag, simply remove it and slip it right back into the case when finished charging. Normally $45, you can grab the AirFob on sale for $35.99.

The AirBuddy connects and plays your Mac’s audio to your AirPods in a single click. You know how you only have to open the AirPods case next to your iPhone or iPad and you’ll see the status right away? The AirBuddy does that, except that it’s for your Mac. The app is usually $10, but you can gain access to it for only $8.99.

Boasting a 10,000mAh capacity, this power bank carries up to 75 hours of extra power that you can distribute among your devices. But the best part is that it has a dedicated charging slot for your AirPods, so you can charge them along with your other gadgets. Formerly $49, it’s on sale for $41.99.

This storage bag has all the features to protect your AirPods Max from being subject to scratches and bumps. With a 4-layer built, it’s capable of withstanding daily pulling, squeezing, and kneading. It’s soft and slim, too, so your AirPods can enter an ultra-low power state. It usually goes for $79, but you can grab it on sale for $29.95.

Add a retro flair to how you protect your AirPods with this cover that’s designed like a vintage tape recorder. It’s not only stylish, but also waterproof, dustproof, lightweight, and compact. Normally $28, it’s on sale for $25.99.

Ensure that nothing will harm your AirPods Max with this ultra-protective travel case that keeps them snug and protected. With an included CableCaddy, you’ll also have storage for your charging cable and smaller essentials. Usually $39, it’s on sale for $29.99.

This bundle not only nets you a pair of AirPods Pro, but also a lifetime subscription to the 12min app (4.8/5 rating on Product Hunt). As you can tell by the name, it condenses micro books in text and narrative form you can consume in just 12 minutes or less! With this bundle, you get to listen to as many books as you can that span across various genres. You’ll have to cough up $648 if you buy them separately, but for a limited time, you can get both for $279.

Prices subject to change.