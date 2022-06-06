More and more tech manufacturers are releasing gadgets that are supposed to be “eco-friendly,” but while the idea should not be dismissed, there’s nothing more environmentally-friendly than buying refurbished.

Electronics are massive contributors to toxic waste, with e-waste accounting for 2 percent of the country’s trash in landfills. If you’re looking to upgrade your gear and want to do your part for the environment simultaneously, buying refurbished is the ideal option. For iPads, this deal on the Apple iPad Pro 9.7-inch, 128GB – Space Gray is worth looking into. You have the next 48 hours to purchase it for an extra 17 percent off.

While this iPad Pro is refurbished, it boasts a grade “A” rating, meaning it is in near-mint condition with only very minimal to zero amounts of scuffing on the case. In other words: it looks and functions almost new.

This tablet packs a 9.7-inch screen size that allows for easy browsing, along with a screen resolution of 2048 x 1536 for detailed images and videos. But its main draw is its portability and power, with its Apple A9X chipset that allows for multitasking and Li-Ion 7306 mAh battery that lasts up to 10 hours on a single charge. It’s also lightweight and compact enough to fit into a bag or purse and be brought around anywhere.

Whether for work or personal use, this iPad Pro’s 128 GB of storage space offers enough capacity to keep and maintain thousands of images and documents. It’s also packed with other features Apple is known for, including Siri, iOS, HD cameras, and wireless communication technology.

This refurbished Apple iPad Pro 9.7-inch, 128GB – Space Gray unit normally retails for $321, but if you purchase it within the next 48 hours, you can get it on sale for only $264.99.

Prices subject to change.