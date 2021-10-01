The best keyboards make typing more comfortable, whether you’re working, gaming, or just messing around online. The right pick can make a world of difference to your desktop setup, especially if you spend a lot of hours typing away.

A good keyboard will reduce discomfort and make your workspace more ergonomic. More than that, the ideal input device should provide a satisfying experience under your fingers. But with several types, different ergonomic features, wired and wireless options, and a range of price points to consider, it can be hard to find the best board for your needs. We’ve narrowed down the top designs for a variety of uses, so you can find your ideal match. The best keyboards fit your body and your workflow.

Methodology

As writers and editors, we spend a lot of our time typing. We know that a good keyboard is important. Beyond feeling nice, the right keyboard can improve wrist alignment, and encourage better posture in turn.

We started our search by considering the main reasons for a new keyboard. Are you looking for an ergonomic work companion? A gaming keyboard for fast-paced play? Or maybe a wireless model to reduce cord clutter? We kept those categories in mind when choosing our picks, narrowing down our list from over 30 products to find the best keyboards for the most common uses.

Through extensive product research and scouring editorial reviews, we found high-quality designs that make typing feel enjoyable and comfortable. By choosing products from reputable brands, we ensured there is an intentional design, ergonomic features, and brand authority behind each product on this list.

We also kept price in mind. You can find models starting at around $20 and ranging upwards of $200, but a suitable daily model is usually under $100. Serious writers or gamers likely want to splurge (pricier models can have more features). But for the most part, we stuck to a more accessible, sub-$100 price range so you feel good typing, without breaking the bank.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Keyboard

The best keyboards feel nice and work well. But since these two criteria are rather subjective, the best keyboard for you will depend on your needs.

What will you use it for?

Different keyboard types have design features that suit their intended use. For occasional browsing and casual computer use, a budget-friendly find might be more than good enough. Gamers might look for customizable lighting and keys. Travelers and digital nomads will likely opt for a lightweight and wireless portable keyboard. And if you’re outfitting a work desk or home office setup like most people, look for an ergonomic keyboard.

How do you want your keyboard to feel?

Keyboards can feel and sound very different, depending on their design. When shopping, consider your ideal typing experience. For example, you may prefer smoother, quieter keys for working in a shared office, or opt for clickier, louder keys if you like that typewriter feeling.

Membrane keyboards are most common; these feature a silicone dome or plastic membrane, which makes typing quiet and gives it a soft, mushier feel. For those who prefer a more haptic typing experience, consider buying a mechanical keyboard. Mechanical models feature a key switch (usually spring-loaded) under each key. This design usually gives these more tactile and auditory feedback—think the clacking keys of a keyboard from the 80’s.

Wired vs. Wireless

Choosing between a wired and wireless keyboard comes down to personal preference—and both categories have plenty to choose from. Wired keyboards are a classic choice that provides reliable connectivity and in many cases, a lower latency (the amount of time a computer takes to register a keypress). Lower latency means less lag time, an important spec for gamers and the speedy typists amongst us.

A good wireless keyboard can still have low latency, though wired versions tend to be more reliable. But for use in your work or home office, style, convenience, and size are likely higher on your priority list than latency. In these cases, a wireless keyboard might be a better choice; it looks nice, is easy to move around your desk, and won’t contribute to extra cord clutter. Wireless models connect to your PC either via Bluetooth or using a 2.4GHz radio-frequency (RF) connection via a USB dongle (some have both).

Consider Comfort and Ergonomics

While a basic keyboard will get the job done, your hands and wrists will thank you for investing in a better pick. Ergonomic keyboards can include split keyboards, curved designs, adjustable angles, and added wrist pads or palm rests. These are designed to better support your natural wrist and hand posture to prevent aches and pains. Ergonomic features are nice to have on any product, but are particularly important if you spend a lot of time typing.

Best Wired Keyboard: Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard

Reliable and Comfortable This form factor and feature set works just as well in an office as it does in front of a gaming rig. Check Price

Why it made the cut: Our pick for the best wired keyboard, the Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard, has the tactile feel and fast processing time of a gaming keyboard, but with an understated design suitable for everyday use.

Specs:

Connectivity: Wired USB

Key type: Membrane

Size: 8.58 inches x 17.8 inches x 1.3 inches

Pros:

Integrated palm rest

5 lighting zones with over 16 million color options

Mech-Dome keys mimic a mechanical keyboard, while keeping quiet

Cons:

Large footprint

Wireless keyboards are convenient–until the battery dies or the connection drops. Wired keyboards don’t have those issues. The Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard is a dependable choice for any typing task. Since it’s designed for gaming, this full-size keyboard promises an excellent feel and very little lag. But what sets it apart from clunky gaming keyboards is its subtler look, which makes it ideal to use as an everyday keyboard.

This keyboard features Logitech’s Mech-Dome keys, which blend the speed and tactile response of mechanical keys, and the quiet presses that come from membrane keys. Since it’s a wired device, there’s no lag time, no connection blips, and no battery to recharge, so you can play or write all day.

Integrated palm rest supports your wrists, while adjustable feet allow you to change the typing angle for long stints at your desk. To brighten up your desk space or for working in the dark, the keyboard has five customizable lighting zones. With an impressive library of 16.8 million colors, you can customize the keyboard to your liking to customize just how much of your secret gaming persona you want to show off.

Best Wireless Keyboard: Logitech MX Keys

Full-sized functionality This keyboard has an ergonomic design that encourages better hand and wrist posture, all without adding an extra cord to your space. Check Price

Why it made the cut: The Logitech MX Keys—the best wireless keyboard—is comfortable, easily connects to a variety of devices, and offers a full set of features

Specs:

Connectivity: Wireless Blutooth

Key type: Membrane

Weight: 1.9 pounds

Pros:

Full-sized layout

Connects to up to three devices

Full layout

Long battery life

Cons:

Bluetooth connectivity not great for gaming

Chances are, many of your devices have a Bluetooth wireless antenna inside. Your computer, your tablet, and even your phone can connect to Bluetooth keyboards like the Logitech MX Keys. This full-sized board can communicate with up to three devices at once so you can easily switch during the day. Want to use two laptops for work and leisure? No problem. Want to take notes in class by typing into your iPhone? Weird, but sure. It even seamlessly works across PCs and Macs.

The keyboard itself is flat and slick, but offers illuminated keys, which is crucial for some typers. The built-in battery charges via a USB connection and promises up to 10 days of use before it needs to sip off the cable.

The board itself has reinforcing material in the chassis to make the keystrokes extra quiet. Plus, there’s an option palm rest that keeps a typist’s hands in just the right position as they peck away on the next great novel or angry Facebook comments.

Best Ergonomic Keyboard: KINESIS Freestyle2 Ergonomic Keyboard for PC

Reduce Typing Strains A split design and low-force membrane keys make this keyboard a smart choice to reduce wrist, hand, and finger strain while typing. Check Price

Why it made the cut: A fully split design with a 9-inch cord span makes this board a highly adjustable pick to create a customizable ergonomic setup.

Specs:

Connectivity: Wired USB

Key type: Membrane

Size: 7.13 inches x 15.38 inches x 0.88 inches

Pros:

Fully split design

Low-force key switches

9-inch adjustment span

Cons:

Tenting and palm support accessories not included

For anyone that spends lots of time at their desk, getting the best ergonomic keyboard is a worthwhile investment. Contoured keyboards may be good enough for some, but for even more flexibility, reach for a completely split keyboard. With a fully split design, the KINESIS Freestyle2 can help prevent wrist and hand pain, whether you’re typing for a few hours or an entire day.

The split design features a 9-inch long attachment cord, which gives you plenty of flexibility to move each side to your liking. Another option is to attach both sides of the keyboard completely or use the pivot tether to adjust the splay angle.

Since fingers can also get sore from typing, this keyboard includes low-force, tactile membrane key switches to help reduce fatigue. With such great customizability, this board is built to reduce wrist, forearm, and hand pain. For even more ergonomic features, consider adding a compatible tenting or palm support (not included).

Best Mechanical Keyboard: Keychron K2

Satisfying and Compact This no-frills mechanical board offers three types of switches to customize your experience. Check Price

Why it made the cut: Our pick for the best mechanical keyboard, the Keychron K2 is no-frills board has everything you need, including backlit keys and hybrid wired and wireless connectivity.

Specs:

Connectivity: Wired or wireless

Key type: Mechanical

Size: ‎5 inches x 17.12 inches x 0.26 inches

Pros:

Compact footprint

Choice of switches

Backlit keys

Cons:

Lacks palm rest

Dig into the world of mechanical keyboards and you’ll notice that it can get out of hand quickly. Enthusiasts often build their own boards and nerd out over things like lubricating the switches for a perfectly silky feel. This 75-percent layout board (84 keys) is a great place to start in the mechanical world.

When you buy your board, you’ll have to choose between red typically works best for gamers, while blue is better for heavy typing. Brown is a good all-around option if you want a mix. The red also lacks a tactile, audible click so it’s best for office settings.

The Keychron K8 has a built-in 4,000 mAh battery that will last up to nine days on a charge if you’re not using backlighting. It charges (and connects) via USB-C so you can use it wired if you want.

The greyscale layout is extremely slick and gets a nice bit of punctuation from the bright red escape key.

Best Gaming Keyboard: Corsair K95 RGB Platinum

Built for Heavy Users This keyboard features fully customizable lighting, six dedicated macro keys, and lightning-fast speeds so you can play exactly how you’d like. Check Price

Why it made the cut: With a range of customizable features in a sturdy aluminum frame, this is the best gaming keyboard around.

Specs:

Connectivity: Wired USB

Key type: Mechanical

Size: ‎18.3 inches x 6.7 inches x 1.4 inches

Pros:

High-performance CHERRY MX mechanical switches

Customizable RGB lighting

Six dedicated macro keys

Detachable wrist rest

Cons:

Pricey

A good gaming keyboard can improve gaming performance and make it more comfortable to play. Corsair has a favorable reputation amongst gamers, and the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum is one of their feature-packed picks.

This is a bit of a splurge, but with a sturdy aluminum body, it’s built to last a lifetime. It has all the features you expect from a good gaming keyboard, including mechanical key switches, RGB lighting, and excellent speed.

A few extra features take this gaming keyboard to the next level. It’s lighting is fully customizable, allowing you to set per-key backlighting as well as adjust each key’s color and illumination level. To optimize game play, this model has six dedicated macro keys. Up to three profiles can be stored in the 8MB of onboard storage, so you can save your preferences once you’ve decided on your favorite settings.

Overall, this design is comfortable and reactive, two of the most important features in a gaming keyboard. It’s wired, so there’s no lag time, and it features an ergonomic design with a detachable wrist rest to support your hands for hours of play.

FAQs

Q: What is the most comfortable keyboard? Choose an ergonomic keyboard for a more comfortable typing experience. For maximum flexibility, consider a fully split keyboard like the KINESIS Freestyle2 Ergonomic Keyboard for PC, which is even more adjustable for your comfort. Q: Are curved keyboards better? Curved keyboards feature an ergonomic design that keeps your wrists in better alignment while typing. They can be better for those who type for long periods of time, especially those who are prone to wrist and hand pain while working. Q: Are split keyboards good for gaming? Split keyboards are an excellent pick for those looking for an ergonomic choice, as well as for gamers. These keyboards are very customizable; each half of the keyboard can be adjusted separately to suit your ideal position.

Final thought on the best keyboards

The Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard combines a pleasant tactile feel, an ergonomic design, and a sleek look all into an affordable keyboard that is well-suited for everyday use.