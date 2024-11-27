Save $230 on this Vitamix Black Friday deal and you’ll never need to buy another blender

Share







Brandt Ranj / Popular Science

If your kitchen is looking a little long in the tooth, Black Friday is the ideal time to upgrade your appliances with ones that’ll last a lifetime. Right now you can save hundreds of dollars on a powerful Vitamix Blender. The best part is you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to take advantage of the deal, it’s available right now.

If you’re used to a puny blender that struggles to crush ice, the Propel Series 750 will be a massive improvement. It has five four food presets for smoothies, hot soups, frozen desserts, and dips and spreads. You can also push a pulse button or choose a speed setting between one and 10 for manual control. Vitamix uses durable stainless steel blades and a 2.2 horsepower motor to ensure your food it blended to a smooth consistency every time. The Propel Series 750 has a 64-ounce container, so you can easily meal prep or cook for a crowd. Once you’re done cooking, you can use blender’s cleaning preset or pop the container into the dishwasher to rinse it off. Vitamix’s Propel Series 750 is still a big investment with this Black Friday discount, but it may well be the last blender you ever buy.

