Save $230 on this Vitamix Black Friday deal and you’ll never need to buy another blender

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
If your kitchen is looking a little long in the tooth, Black Friday is the ideal time to upgrade your appliances with ones that’ll last a lifetime. Right now you can save hundreds of dollars on a powerful Vitamix Blender. The best part is you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to take advantage of the deal, it’s available right now.
Vitamix Propel Series 750 Blender, $399.95 (Was $629.95)
If you’re used to a puny blender that struggles to crush ice, the Propel Series 750 will be a massive improvement. It has five four food presets for smoothies, hot soups, frozen desserts, and dips and spreads. You can also push a pulse button or choose a speed setting between one and 10 for manual control. Vitamix uses durable stainless steel blades and a 2.2 horsepower motor to ensure your food it blended to a smooth consistency every time. The Propel Series 750 has a 64-ounce container, so you can easily meal prep or cook for a crowd. Once you’re done cooking, you can use blender’s cleaning preset or pop the container into the dishwasher to rinse it off. Vitamix’s Propel Series 750 is still a big investment with this Black Friday discount, but it may well be the last blender you ever buy.
The best Black Friday stand mixer deals
- Instant Pot Stand Mixer Pro, $189.95 (Was $299.99)
- NutriMill Artiste Kitchen Electric Stand Mixer, $199 (was $299)
- KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $249.99 (Was $329.99)
- KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield, $329.95 (Was $459.99)
- KitchenAid® 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, $499.95 (Was $599.99)
The best Black Friday blender deals
- Magic Bullet Blender (Small), $29.49 (Was $49.99)
- Nutribullet Full-Size Blender Combo, $67.99 (Was $129.99)
- Nutribullet SmartSense Blender Combo, $89.49 (Was $149.99)
- Ninja Blender Compact Kitchen System, $99.99 (Was $159.99)
- Nutribullet Triple Prep System, $139.99 (Was $229.99)
- Ninja Detect Power Blender Pro, $149.99 (Was $179.99)
- Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender, $299.95 (Was $379.95)
- Vitamix 5200 Blender, $349.95 (Was $428)
The best Black Friday rice cooker deals
- Toshiba Rice Cooker 6 Cup Uncooked Japanese Rice Cooker, $104.99 (Was $149.99)
- Zojirushi NS-LGC05XB Micom Rice Cooker & Warmer, $121.76 (Was $194.50)
- KitchenAid Grain and Rice Cooker, $219.95 (Was $299.99)
The best Black Friday air fryer deals
- Toshiba 5.5QT Air Fryer with Heat-Q Technology, $49.99 (Was $99.99)
- Instant Pot Vortex Plus 4QT Air Fryer, $59.95 (Was $129.99)
- Cuisinart 6QT Stainless Steel Air Fryer, $79.95 (Was $149.95)
- Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 5QT Air Fryer, $79.99 (Was $119.99)
- Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL 2-Basket Air Fryer, $129.99 (Was $229.99)
- Cuisinart Air Fryer + Convection Toaster Oven, $149.95 (Was $229.95)
The best Black Friday toaster deals
- Proctor Silex 4 Slice Toaster, $24.65 (Was $37.99)
- Cuisinart 4 Slice Toaster, $49.95 (Was $69.95)
- KitchenAid 4 Slice Toaster, $129.99 (Was $159.99)
- Wolf Gourmet 2-Slice Extra-Wide Slot Toaster, $237.45 (Was $479.99)
- KitchenAid Pro Line Series 2-Slice Automatic Toaster, $249.99 (Was $299.99)
Best indoor pizza oven Black Friday deals
- PIEZANO Crispy Crust Pizza Oven, $99.99 (Was $149.95)
- Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven, $129.95 (Was $399.95)
- CHEFMAN Indoor Pizza Oven, $199.99 (was $499.99)
- Ooni Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven, $719.20 (Was $899)
