These Cyber Monday turntable deals are so good they’ll make your head spin

Save money on a record player that'll help you rediscover your old collection or encourage you to start a new one.

By Brandt Ranj

Posted 5 Hours Ago

If you’d like to participate in the vinyl revival, you’re going to need a turntable. The good news is that many great record players are on sale for Cyber Monday. Some support updated features like wireless streaming over Bluetooth, while others are completely analog. If you’re putting together a home audio setup, you should also check out the best deals on speakers and headphones to complete your system.

Sony’s PS-LX310BT is an excellent turntable for both aspiring audiophiles and those who are completely new to records. It’s fully automatic, which means the tone arm will fall onto the record with the push of a button, and return back to its resting area when the side is over. It has a dust cover to prevent your record from getting dirty between spins if you leave it on the platter. Sony outfitted the Sony’s PS-LX310BT with modern features, including a USB port, which allows you to digitize your albums using a computer (MacOS or Windows) with the right app, and Bluetooth. The ability to stream music wirelessly is convenient even if it will sacrifice some fidelity. This turntable has a built-in preamp, so you can connect it directly to any pair of powered speakers, but you can disable it if you’d like to plug the record player into an AV receiver. maazon even sells a kit with a receiver if you want to go that route. The PS-LX310BT can play 45 and 33/3 RPM singles and albums with a flick of a switch, so you can easily move between both modes.

