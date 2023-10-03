Fall for this 20%-off Vitamix blender on Amazon
You can put pumpkin in more things than a baked good. Explore your fall cooking options with this Vitamix blender at Amazon.
It’s pumpkin season. Usually, that means pumpkin-based baked goods, but we’re fond of including the vitamin-rich fruit (yes, pumpkin is a fruit) in smoothies and soups. Whip up them fast when you get a Vitamix blender on sale at Amazon.
Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender $289.95 (Was $349.95)
Vitamix
You’re already saving on this blender, as it’s one of Vitamix’s cheaper models. Don’t discount its power, however. A 48-ounce container is perfect for making smoothies for everyone or just yourself. Yet you can still fit it under most kitchen cabinets. Variable speed control and pulse help you get the texture and consistency you’re looking for. A powerful, built-to-last motor lets you demolish the toughest of frozen fruits and veggies, with stainless steel blades that are resistant to dulling or bending.
Pumpkin season doesn’t happen all year, and neither does this deal—get it before it goes away and you have to hyper-fixate on a different seasonal item.
