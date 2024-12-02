These Levi’s 501s are trendier than your skinny jeans—and 40% off for Cyber Monday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
As someone born in 1996, I have some tough love for some of you: Your skinny jeans have seen better days. I wore them myself, trust, but I felt like I left the cave and saw the comfortable light when I graduated to a looser, straight-leg fit starting in 2016. If this sent you into an existential dread and you now have to replace all the pants in your closet, you’re in luck: Levi’s 501 jeans are 40 percent off at Amazon for Cyber Monday. Even better, the 501 jeans are a club classic, and people won’t bully you for still wearing them.
Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Fit Jeans $47.70 (Was $79.50)
The Levi 501 jean has been around for more than 150 years and remains a pants paradigm for dads and stylish young lads. And, unlike other jeans, these have a 100 percent cotton construction. The lack of elastane found in stretchy jeans helps them keep their shape longer, making them truly built to last. Even better, they’ll never go out of style so you can wear them repeatedly with any outfit.
