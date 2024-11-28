How to build a home emergency kit with items on sale for Black Friday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You’ve been saying forever that you need to build your emergency kit. It’s not fun to think about, but putting in a little time and money now can pay off huge down the line when an emergency comes along. The Department of Homeland Security lists suggested emergency items to keep on hand. Right now, all those items are on sale for Black Friday, which makes this a great time to get it together. Here are some of our favorites.

You’ll want a waterproof backpack that’s easy to grab and can hold all of your emergency kit. This affordable bag is totally waterproof and even floats, which is important if flooding is possible.

Even a small fire can become a big problem in a hurry. These single-use fire extinguishers are easy to pack and simple to store, thanks to their compact design. They’re also easy to use, which is crucial in a stressful situation.

This handy multi-tool has 17 different implements, including a pair of needle nose pliers and a knife. You also get some basic screwdrivers. In addition to this thing, you’ll also want to grab the specific wrenches or tools you need to turn off your furnace, stop your gas lines, and secure your water lines.

Duct tape does everything. It makes splints. It secures shelters. It’s an item with a thousand uses, and you need to have some in your kit. Get the good kind. You don’t want the tape holding your makeshift shelter together to give up when it feels a little rain and wind.

Your smartphone is great under normal conditions, but you can’t beat a radio for reliability. This radio can pick up NOAA weather alerts and local bands to keep up on what’s happening. It also has extra features like a flashlight, all of which can be powered by the built-in crank if you’re really in a pinch.

This tiny flashlight is surprisingly powerful. It draws from a rechargeable battery, but you can swap it out for a single-use battery in a pinch. That versatility is useful. Just 1.5 hours of charging will let it run for 50 straight days on its lowest setting. You need to see to be safe.

You’ll need a way to signal if you’re lost or trapped and want someone to find you. Few methods work better than a simple whistle. These are super-loud and work on a very simple concept, so they’re less likely to break than something more complicated.

Getting a good fire going can be tricky under ideal conditions. This waterproof kit has everything you need to start a flint spark wheel and five paraffin-coated spark tinders. The whole thing clips onto a carabiner for easy transport.

Clean air isn’t a given in an emergency. These N95 masks block the majority of the bad particles that will keep you from breathing correctly. They’re essential in a fire or other situations with airborne particulates.

Even if service is spotty, you’ll want your devices charged for communication. This handy little box has a 288Wh battery inside that can charge up to seven devices at once through its onboard ports. A display lets you know how much charge is left. And a handy pop-up light provides crucial illumination in case you don’t want to live your life by headlamp and flashlight alone.

You’ll need some small fuel canisters to go along with this camp cooker. Once it has fuel, though, this super-compact setup can boil a liter of water in its included pot. It’s good for cooking noodles, heating up MREs, or (most importantly) making coffee.

Thirst is literally a killer, but unfortunately, so is dirty water. This stray has built-in filters that draw out harmful bacteria and particulate as you drink. It’s the quickest way to get clean water. We recommend one for each person in your family. Of course, you should also have some purified water on hand, but it’s not always going to be accessible.

You need a first aid kit, but more importantly, you need some basic knowledge of how to use the stuff inside of it. This bag contains just about everything you could need, from gloves and bandages to an ice pack. Learn how to treat minor and even major wounds. You’ll be glad you did.

I get it; you don’t want to eat anything called “Gluten Free Bucket.” Neither do I. But, in an emergency, sustenance is crucial. This comes in a sturdy container and has a long shelf life. You don’t necessarily need fancy emergency food like this, but it’s great for people who don’t want to think too hard about prepping.

NEXPOW Car Jump Starter Car Battery Jump Starter Pack $40 with coupon (Was $70)

Nexpow

You may want to keep this directly in your car. This little box can crank out enough juice to fire up just about any passenger car, even if it has a large engine. You get several starts from a single charge, so you don’t have to have a full-on emergency to appreciate it. A dead battery on a cold day is trouble enough.

While we recommend building your own emergency kit so you’re familiar with everything in it, you can also grab an all-in-one solution like this. For $32, you’re not getting high-end products, but this is definitely better than nothing if you simply want something to chuck in your car or keep around just in case.

Remember: This isn’t an exhaustive list.

While we think this is a great start, you’ll want to make your emergency kit specific to you. Make sure you can grab your important documents and stuff for your pet since they’re part of the family. Even if you don’t buy stuff from the links above, use this time to start your emergency kit before you need it.