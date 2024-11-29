71% off: This $329 Calphalon espresso machine is just $95 on Black Friday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The coffee shop near me charges $5.73 before tip for a basic Americano. That’s a few shots of espresso mixed into hot water. Prices like that make the prospect of buying an ultra-swanky espresso machine seem much more reasonable. Right now, Breville’s Infuser is 45 percent off for Black Friday, making it the lowest price we’ve ever seen on it. If you want something even cheaper, the Calphalon Compact Espresso Machine is currently a massive 71 percent off, down to just $95. That’s not a fake Black Friday deal, either. It has been selling for its full $329 price all year. Jump on that one before it definitely sells out.
Calphalon Compact Espresso Machine $95 (was $329)
This is a basic, but very well-made machine that mimics the ones used by pros in coffee shops. It has a 15-bar Italian pump and heats water evenly for perfect infusion. It automatically dispenses single or double shots in just the right amount. Plus, it has a built-in steam wand for making lattes and cappuccino. It’s not loaded with bells and whistles, but it’s a great machine at a rather absurd discount.
Breville the Infuser Espresso Machine $349 (was $599)
If you want something more high-tech, Breville’s machine takes up more space on your counter than the Calphalon, but it offers advanced features like an auto purge feature, which pushes heat out of the machine once the process is over. You can pull singles, doubles, or custom amounts of espresso depending on your habits. Plus, the high-powered steam leaves milk silky and perfect.
More absurdly swanky espresso machine Black Friday deals
- De’Longhi 15-Bar Pump Espresso Machine with Manual Milk Frother $99 (was $129)
- Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine, Stainless Steel $149 (was $249)
- Ninja Espresso & Coffee Maker & Barista System $179 (was $249)
- De’Longhi La Specialista Arte Evo Espresso Machine with Cold Brew, Manual Milk Frother, Barista Kit $499 (was $749)
- De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Automatic Espresso & Coffee Machine with Manual Milk Frother $499 (was $638)
- PHILIPS Series 3300 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine $549 (was $749)
- Breville BES870XL Espresso Machine $549 (was $749)
- KitchenAid Fully Automatic Espresso Machine KF6 $899 (was $1,199)
- KitchenAid Fully Automatic Espresso Machine KF7 with Milk Attachment $1,399 (was $1,699)
- KitchenAid Fully Automatic Espresso Machine KF8 with Milk Attachment & Plant Based Milk Options $1,699 (was $1,999)
- Rocket Espresso Appartamento Espresso Machine $1,700 (was $1,900)
- Rocket Espresso R58 Cinquantotto Espresso Machine $3,000 (was $3,350)
SEE LATEST GIFT GUIDES
Shopping for, well, anyone? Our best birthday and holiday gift recommendations mean you’ll never need to buy another gift card.