🛍️ Black Friday deals are popping! We have you covered with the best sales. 🛍️

71% off: This $329 Calphalon espresso machine is just $95 on Black Friday

Have you ever seen a Black Friday deal on a $3,000 espresso machine? We found one. Want to go halvsies?

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 0 Minute Ago

Breville and Calphalon espresso machines on a plain background
Breville and Calphalon

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The coffee shop near me charges $5.73 before tip for a basic Americano. That’s a few shots of espresso mixed into hot water. Prices like that make the prospect of buying an ultra-swanky espresso machine seem much more reasonable. Right now, Breville’s Infuser is 45 percent off for Black Friday, making it the lowest price we’ve ever seen on it. If you want something even cheaper, the Calphalon Compact Espresso Machine is currently a massive 71 percent off, down to just $95. That’s not a fake Black Friday deal, either. It has been selling for its full $329 price all year. Jump on that one before it definitely sells out.

Calphalon Compact Espresso Machine $95 (was $329)

Calphalon espresso machine black friday deal

Calphalon

This is a basic, but very well-made machine that mimics the ones used by pros in coffee shops. It has a 15-bar Italian pump and heats water evenly for perfect infusion. It automatically dispenses single or double shots in just the right amount. Plus, it has a built-in steam wand for making lattes and cappuccino. It’s not loaded with bells and whistles, but it’s a great machine at a rather absurd discount.

Breville the Infuser Espresso Machine $349 (was $599)

Breville infuser espresso machine on a plain background

Breville

If you want something more high-tech, Breville’s machine takes up more space on your counter than the Calphalon, but it offers advanced features like an auto purge feature, which pushes heat out of the machine once the process is over. You can pull singles, doubles, or custom amounts of espresso depending on your habits. Plus, the high-powered steam leaves milk silky and perfect.

More absurdly swanky espresso machine Black Friday deals

 
The best Black Friday deals including a jackery generator, airpods, a TV arranged on a plain background.

SEE LATEST GIFT GUIDES

Shopping for, well, anyone? Our best birthday and holiday gift recommendations mean you’ll never need to buy another gift card.

SEE GIFT GUIDES
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.