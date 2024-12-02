This $150 Apple Watch SE Cyber Monday deal is the cheapest Apple Watch you’ll see all year

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
If you’ve been waiting for an Apple Watch deal to grab one for yourself or as a gift, don’t wait any more. Right now, Amazon and Walmart have the Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) for just $149 during Cyber Monday. That makes it cheaper than it was on Black Friday and cheaper than it has been all year. That price is for the smaller 40mm version, but you can step up to the 44mm face for $199. Unless you have need the bigger screen to be able to see the text, we suggest saving the $50 and spending it on some other awesome Cyber Monday deals.
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] $150 (was $249)
The Apple Watch Series 10 is great, but the SE is honestly a better fit for most people. The SE offers many of the same features you’ll get out of the Series 10 at less than half the price. You get heart rate tracking, a waterproof chassis, and even more advanced features like fall detection and emergency SOS. The 40mm face is the smallest you can currently get, but it’s still 2mm larger than the original Apple Watch. If you don’t have a huge wrist, the smaller size might actually be a benefit. In reality, though, that price is the big draw. For $150, you can get someone a full-fledged, current-gen Apple Watch and be a holiday hero.
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44mm] $199 (was $279)
- Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 42mm case] $329 (was $399)
- Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 46mm case] $359 (was $429)
