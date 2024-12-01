We want to spend the rest of winter under this Bearhug heated weighted blanket on sale for Cyber Monday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
It has been unseasonably warm here at PopSci HQ North. That all stopped this weekend, however. We woke up on Thanksgiving with tons of snow that hasn’t really melted because Arctic air has temperatures staying too cold. That means it’s heated blanket season. Right now, Amazon has a variety of heated blankets on sale for Cyber Monday, including a massive 100″ x 90″ weighted model from Bearhug. It’s big enough to cover you, your partner, your pets, and a little foil bag of Pop-Tarts you can keep warm to snack on later. Grab them before they sell out.
Bearhug Heated Blanket King Size 100″ x 90″ Dual Controller Electric Weighted Blanket $95 (Was $139)
At 100″ x 90″, this heated blanket is large enough to cover a king bed. That’s a big departure from typical heated blankets, which are barely big enough for the average person to wrap themselves up like a delicious toasted burrito. The blanket is so big it has two heating zones, each with its own remote. You can choose from 10 heat levels, from 90 to 108 degrees Fahrenheit. One side of the blanket has smooth velvet, while the other has supple sherpa material. The cover is machine washable, so it’s easy to clean. This is a great option if your partner wants to lay under the heated blanket with you or if you’re a restless sleeper (like me) who does elaborate karate routines and spins around like a rotisserie chicken when asleep.
Sunbeam Royal Luxe Cabernet Heated Blanket – Twin $34 (Was $69)
If you don’t need a huge king-sized blanket, this twin-sized model is half-price for Cyber Monday. It has 12 heat settings, and the cover is machine washable, so it’s easy to care for. It’s a great basic setup if you don’t plan to use it all the time. It’s easy to store and care for.
More heated blanket deals:
- Bearhug Electric Blanket King Size 100″ x 90″ Dual Controller Heated Blanket, Warm Faux Fur & Soft Sherpa $95 (was $139)
- Bearhug Electric Blanket King Size 100″ x 90″, Dual Controller Heated Blanket, Grey Flower Patterns Faux Fur & Warm Sherpa $95 (was $139)
- Bearhug Electric Heated Throw Blanket 50″ x 60″ $47 (was $64)
- SUNNY HEAT Electric Blanket 72″x84″ Full Size Cozy Warm Flannel Heated Blanket with 4 Heating Levels $36 (was $49)
- GOTCOZY Heated Blanket Electric Throw 50”X60”- Soft Silky Plush Electric Blanket with 4 Heating Levels $31 (was $39)
- Homemate Heated Blanket Electric Throw – 50″x60″ Heating Blanket Throw $29 (was $37)
- Electric Blanket Heated Throw, Soft Flannel Heating Blanket $27 (was $35)
- OCTROT Heated Blanket Electric Throw – Fleece Sherpa Heating Blanket $28 (was $45)
- Heated Blanket Electric Throw 50”X60”-Fluffy Ultra Soft Electric Blanket $29 (was $38)
- Bedsure Heated Blanket Electric Throw – Jacquard Shaggy Sherpa Electric Blanket $34 (was $54)
- Homemate Electric Blanket Heated Throw – 50“x60“ Ultra Soft Cozy Flannel Heating Blanket $27 (was $39)
- EHEYCIGA Electric Heated Blanket Throw Faux Fur $35 (was $44)
