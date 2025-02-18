The best rice cooker ever made is down below Black Friday pricing for a limited time

You can buy this super-reliable rice cooker for just $139 right now, which is cheaper than it was on Black Friday.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 8 Hours Ago

Zojirushi is the GOAT when it comes to rice cookers and it’s not particularly close. Check just about any list of the best rice cookers and you’ll find this venerable company on top. Right now, you can get the super-versatile five-up model for just $139, which is cheaper than it was on Black Friday and much cheaper than it has been so far this year. And believe me, you will use this thing all the time.

Zojirushi NS-TSC10 5-1/2-Cup (Uncooked) Micom Rice Cooker $139 (was $179)

I have personally had one of these for five years, and it still works just as well as it did the first time I ran it. Making rice in it couldn’t be simpler. You simply rinse the rice, add it to the pot, pour in water to the designated line, close the lid, and push a button. Less than an hour later, it plays an adorable little tune, and you have absolutely perfect rice ready to eat. It’s made of super-high-quality components, and these can last for decades as long as you take care of them. It might be the best small appliance in my entire kitchen (though I haven’t cracked open the new Ninja Creami soft serve machine just yet).

Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

