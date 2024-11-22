12 gifts that are built to last

During the holiday season, companies bombard us with endless efforts to peddle cheap and poorly made items. We can’t accept that. This list includes durable, well-made items meant to last years or even decades with proper care. Sure, you may have to pay up a little now, but the gift recipients will appreciate the gesture well into the future. Ditch the disposable gifts and get them something that will stick around.

Leatherman

Once you’ve carried a multitool, it’s hard to live without one. This high-end Leatherman includes 20 different tools, including a powerful pair of pliers, both straight and serrated blades, a file, bottle opener, scissors, and more. Its stainless steel construction and sturdy build make it so durable that it comes with a 25-year warranty.

Hundreds of years before companies started introducing water-repellent layers for clothing, waxed canvas was keeping people dry. Chore coats are as popular as they can be in the fashion world right now, but they’re also impossibly versatile. This model is a re-release from the Dickies vault, with brass hardware and a corduroy collar. It has a traditional flannel blanket lining and the exterior will actually get better and better looking as you wear it due to the patina. It comes in both men’s and women’s sizes. I recommend pairing it with a pair of Flex Double Knee work pants (also available in women’s sizes and styles) for an outfit that’s literally ready for anything.

Pans just like this one have been cranking out phenomenal burgers and perfect pancakes for generations. This Lodge pan typically costs around $20. It comes pre-seasoned and, with the proper care, it will last pretty much forever. Even if you neglect it, you can still likely bring it back to life 30 years from now and put a perfect sear on a steak. Plus, you’ll have the heaviest secret Santa gift by far.

Portable speakers take tons of abuse, but Ultimate Ears built this one to survive. Its IP67 rating means it’s fully waterproof, resists dust, and can survive impacts from drops or bumps. Underneath that tough exterior, however, are serious audio guts. It pumps out music in 360-degrees and gets up to 17 hours of playback on a single battery charge. Plus, the blacked-out design goes with pretty much any setting.

You probably know CRKT for its pocket knives, but did you know they make a tactical pen? This aluminum writing implement has a bead-blasted matte finish that makes it look and feel unique. The advanced ink cartridge inside will write under just about any conditions, including in the cold and upside down. Once the ink runs out, simply replace the cartridge. It’s the only pen you’ll ever need.

It’s hard to trust external computer storage, but I use these Samsung SSDs every day for work and I’ve never had a single issue. About the size of a small stack of credit cards, this SSD connects to a computer with a USB-C cable and provides super-fast data transfers to backup precious memories or important work stuff. Its IP65 rating means it resists dust, moisture, impacts, and any other nasty little accidents that would ruin other drives.

This bag is a legend in outdoor circles. It comes in 40L, 55L, 70L, and even 100L sizes, so there’s a Black Hole for basically any occasion. It’s super tough. The body employs polyester ripstop with a matte, recycled TPU-film laminate to create a super-tough bag. The material is also 100 percent recycled, so it’s easy on the environment. To top it all off, removable backpack straps provide an alternative to normal handles. This bag has truly earned its reputation as one of the best.

Dust, crumbs, and frequent use all take their toll on our keyboards. This board from HyperX allows you to easily swap out the key caps, switches, cable, and even face plate when they get past the point of a good cleaning. It ships ready to use right out of the box and includes a full number pad as well as dedicated media controls. It feels and sounds great, but you can tweak however you want.

This is like a French press that’s done its bench presses. The stainless steel outer has a vacuum seal to keep things insulated, while a ceramic surface lines the inside. It holds 34 ounces of water, which is enough for several cups (or one serious caffeine enthusiast). The integrated grounds control filter separates the grounds from the delicious coffee so it’s easy to dispose of and won’t end up in your teeth as you drink. Choose from 10 different color options, then get out in the wilderness and drink coffee.

This leak-proof cooler comes in two models, one that holds 24 cans and one that holds 36 cans of your preferred travel beverage. Those capacities include a full bag of ice to keep things nice and chilly as you move around. It’s totally waterproof, has a pair of very sturdy backstraps, and the whole thing floats, so if you drop it off the boat, you won’t have to watch your precious hydration sink to the bottom of the lake.

A cushioned foam sole provides support and anti-slip for your feet, but the real draw is on the inside. Smartwool has lined these lux slippers with soft, recycled wool. It feels great and won’t chafe your foot skin, even if you walk around in them for a while. Plus, they’re breathable, so they’ll keep your feet warm enough without causing them to break a sweat. Choose from four sizes and three colors to get an exact match.

Outdoor griddles are fantastic for burgers and just about anything else you’d want to eat at a cookout, but they tend to rust. Weber created its Slate grills with a special rust-resistant coating that stands up to the typical moisture levels it will experience throughout the year. It’s a full-featured griddle with propane hookups, adjustable individual burners, and a clever grease capture system that makes cleaning it simple and quick.