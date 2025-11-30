Save on Coway air purifiers that suck up more irritants and less cash during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

If asthma triggers are turning your living room into a minefield, an air purifier can be more than just a nice-to-have—it can be part of your symptom-management toolkit. Popular Science’s best air purifiers for asthma guide pulls from expert input and first-hand testing to spotlight machines that actually move the needle on indoor air quality, especially when you’re dealing with dust, pet dander, pollen, and smoke. And several of our favorite Coway models are deeply discounted at Amazon right now for Cyber Monday. Sale items include our best portable pick for asthma, plus a few bigger workhorses for whole-home coverage—and, for good measure, a luxe Coway bidet if you’re upgrading the bathroom, too.

Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up at this link.

The Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Mighty is a top pick thanks to its mix of performance, footprint, and ease of use. And Cyber Monday cuts the regular $229 price way down to $142.

Designed for rooms up to about 361 square feet, it uses a 4-stage filtration system (pre-filter, deodorization filter, True HEPA filter, and Coway’s Vital Ion) to capture allergens, pollutants, and other common asthma triggers. Real-time air quality feedback via a color LED ring makes it easy to see when your air is actually improving, and the auto mode adjusts fan speed based on pollutant levels—dropping into Eco mode when the air has been clean for a while to save power. It’s light enough to move between rooms when you need to keep your “clean air bubble” with you, which is exactly why it rose to the top of PopSci’s portable picks in the asthma roundup.

Got a small bedroom, nursery, or home office that needs a compact, unobtrusive smart solution for removing particulates? Consider the Airmega 100 below. Looking for coverage suitable for larger rooms and open-concept areas? Check out the Airmega 250 or 300.

More of the best Coway deals for Cyber Monday