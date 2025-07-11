40+ editor-approved deals worth checking out during Walmart’s big summer sale

💰Our editors’ picks for the best Prime Day deals.💰

Walmart's big summer sale has huge discounts on home goods, electronics, tools, and more.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

Deals have been flying from every direction this week, but we want to make sure you don’t miss out on everything Walmart has been going on. You can find solid deals in just about every category from kitchen gadgets to gaming monitors. These deals officially go through July 13th, but the popular ones will likely sell out before then.

Get a year of Walmart+$49

This is one of the best deals of the sale. Walmart+ gets you cash back when you buy specific products, free shipping, pharmacy delivery, gas savings, and more. My favorite perk is actually the Scan and Go feature, which allows you to scan items as you shop, then check out by simply pointing your phone at a QR code on the register. It saves a ton of time in store.

Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Silver $229 (was $399)

Dyson vacuum on sale at Walmart
Each battery charge gets up to 40 minutes of run time.

Dyson

You know about Dyson vacuums and this is your chance to grab one for a very solid discount. The battery gets up to 40 minutes of run time on a single charge. A rotating bar in front of the head does a fantastic job of picking up just about everything, including pesky pet hair. It’s light, easy to handle, and relatively quiet. Plus, it has that cool Dyson look.

Blackstone Outdoor Tabletop Propane Pizza Oven with 13” Rotating Pizza Stone $97 (was $197)

Blackstone pizza oven
Make 13-inch pizzas in less than two minutes.

Blackstone

A backyard pizza oven is an awesome upgrade. This gas-powered oven starts easily and gets up to searing temperatures to quickly cook pizzas the old fashioned way. It’s easy to clean and puts a perfect char on a pizza that a traditional oven can’t touch. Plus, it’s relatively compact, so it’s easy to store when it’s not in use.

Stan Horaczek

