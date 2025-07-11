40+ editor-approved deals worth checking out during Walmart’s big summer sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Deals have been flying from every direction this week, but we want to make sure you don’t miss out on everything Walmart has been going on. You can find solid deals in just about every category from kitchen gadgets to gaming monitors. These deals officially go through July 13th, but the popular ones will likely sell out before then.
Get a year of Walmart+$49
This is one of the best deals of the sale. Walmart+ gets you cash back when you buy specific products, free shipping, pharmacy delivery, gas savings, and more. My favorite perk is actually the Scan and Go feature, which allows you to scan items as you shop, then check out by simply pointing your phone at a QR code on the register. It saves a ton of time in store.
Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Silver $229 (was $399)
You know about Dyson vacuums and this is your chance to grab one for a very solid discount. The battery gets up to 40 minutes of run time on a single charge. A rotating bar in front of the head does a fantastic job of picking up just about everything, including pesky pet hair. It’s light, easy to handle, and relatively quiet. Plus, it has that cool Dyson look.
Blackstone Outdoor Tabletop Propane Pizza Oven with 13” Rotating Pizza Stone $97 (was $197)
A backyard pizza oven is an awesome upgrade. This gas-powered oven starts easily and gets up to searing temperatures to quickly cook pizzas the old fashioned way. It’s easy to clean and puts a perfect char on a pizza that a traditional oven can’t touch. Plus, it’s relatively compact, so it’s easy to store when it’s not in use.
More electronics deals
- Apple Watch Series 10 GPS 42mm Jet Black Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band – S/M $279 (was $399)
- Apple AirPods Pro 2, Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Hearing Aid Feature $149 (was $239)
- Apple AirPods 4 $89 (was $129)
- Meta Quest 3S 128GB – Get Batman: Arkham Shadow and a 3-Month Trial of Meta Horizon+ Included $249 (was $299)
- Apple MacBook Air 13.3 inch Laptop – Space Gray, M1 Chip, Built for Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage $599 (was $649)
- Dell Inspiron 14 Laptop 5440 14-inch FHD+ Intel Core i5-1334U 8GB RAM 512GB NVMe SSD Carbon Black $349 (was $549)
- Xbox Series S, 512GB SSD, All Digital Gaming Console, Robot White $314 (was $379)
- MSI Thin 15.6 inch FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 – 16GB DDR4 512GB SSD Gray (2025) $649 (was $999)
- Samsung Odyssey G70B 28″ 4K UHD IPS 144Hz 1ms G-Sync Compatible Gaming Monitor – LS28BG702ENXGO $299 (was $699)
- Monster Bluetooth Wireless Headphones Bone Conduction Ear Clip Bluetooth 5.4 Earphone Multi Mic AI noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds, White $29 (was $149)
- TCL 75″ QM6K Series QD-Mini LED QLED 4K UHD Smart TV with Google TV (NEW 2025) 75QM6K $798 (was $1,299)
- RetroAudio Vinyl Record Player Bluetooth Turntable with External Speakers Belt-Drive Turntable Support 3 Speed 3 Size Wireless Playback, Black $88 (was $209)
- Wyze Cam OG Indoor/Outdoor 1080p Wi-Fi Smart Home Security Camera with Color Night Vision, Built-in Spotlight, Motion Detection, 2-Way Audio, with BONUS 32gb MicroSD Card, White $22 (was $35)
More home deals
- Keurig K-Brew + Chill Iced or Hot Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker $99 (was $199)
- Restored Premium Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer | Iron/Fuchsia (Refurbished) $209 (was $349)
- Beautiful Drew Accent Chair by Drew Barrymore, Cream Boucle $198 (was $298)
- Liquid IV Lemon Lime and Tropical Punch 15 count (2 pck) $33 (was $43)
- Gymax 4PCS Patio Rattan Conversation Furniture Set Outdoor Turquoise Cushioned $138 (was $319)
- SUGARDAY Spin Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set for Floors Cleaning Heavy duty System, Green $27 (was $59)
- Simzlife 26 lbs/24H Countertop Ice Maker Machine, 9 Bullet-Shaped Ice in 6 Min, Auto-Cleaning $57 (was $129)
- Mixing Bowls with Lids Set of 5, Vesteel Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls Metal Nesting Salad Bowls, Size 4.5, 3, 1.5, 1, 0.7 QT Great for Cooking, Baking, Serving – Multi-Color $17.89 (was $80)
- Tripcomp Luggage Sets 5 Piece Duffel Bag,Hardside Travel Luggage (20/24/28) with TSA Lock,Expandable Suitcase with Spinner Wheels.(Black) $99 (was $299)
- Gorilla Super Glue Brush & Nozzle, 10g $4.18 (was $11)
- Midea 12,000 BTU 115V Smart Window Air Conditioner with Remote, up to 550 Sq. ft., White, MAW12S1DWWT, New $299 (was $499)
- ReadyWise PREP STORAGE MEAL for BACKPACKING and CAMPING, 100 Serving Emergency Food Supply Bucket $65 (was $149)
- Instant Pot Superior Cooker Chef Series 7.5Qt Slow Cooker + Multifunctional Cooker $48.30 (was $69)
- CleverMade Collapsible Milk Crates for Storage Heavy Duty Plastic Crates, 3PK $38 (was $50)
- Kitchen in the box 2lb Bread Machine with Auto Fruit Nut Dispenser, 12 Presets Bread Maker Gluten-Free Setting, 13 Hour Delay Timer, White $59 (was $199)
- GVDV Garden Hose, 3/4 inch x 100ft Metal Water Hose with Spray Nozzle, Leak Proof, Tangle Free, 550PSI $42 (was $102)
- Shark® Vertex™ Cordless Stick Vacuum with DuoClean® PowerFins™, IZ440H $230 (was $399)
- RUTAWZ Neck and Shoulder Massager with Heat – Shiatsu Deep Tissue Massage for Pain-Relief, Cordless & Portable $24 (was $199)
- Simzlife 130 Can Beverage Refrigerator and Cooler with Glass Door for Home, 17.3 in D, 31.3 in H, Silver $179 (was $269)
- Ktaxon 75gal Outdoor Garden Resin Storage Deck Box Tools Black $56 (was $129)
- edx Electric Standing Desk, Height Adjustable Desk, 48 x 24 Inches Ergonomic Stand up Desk with Memory Preset and T-Shaped Metal Bracket for Home Office $84 (was $139)
Deals for kids and families
- Jurassic World Rebirth Distortus Rex, Drex Action Figure, 22 Inch Rumble N Rampage Dinosaur Toy $30 (was $50)
- Minecraft Exploding RC Creeper, Lights & Sounds, 10 Explosion Particles & DLC Code $25 (was $99)
- LEGO Icons Land Rover Classic Defender 90 Model Car Building Set, Off-Road Icon, Makes a Great Gift for Classic Car Lovers, 10317 $179 (was $239)
- Tamashii Nations – Mobile Suit Gundam – RX-78-2 Gundam Ver. A.N.I.M.E, Bandai Spirits Robot Spirits Collectible Figure $41 (was $59)
- Nex Playground – The Active Play System – Motion Video Game Console for Kids and Families $199 (was $249)
- LEGO Disney Encanto Antonio’s Animal Sanctuary, Building Toy for Kids with Mirabel Character, Creative Gift Idea for Girls and Boys Ages 6+, 43251 $27 (was $40)
