EcoFlow is having one of its best sales of the year, with portable power stations for up to 55% off

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EcoFlow is running some of its deepest discounts of the year for the Big Spring Sale, with portable power stations, solar panels, and power banks all marked down. The DELTA Pro with 400W Solar Panel is $1,804.05 (55% off), the River 2 Max 500Wh station is $255.55 (43% off), and the DELTA 3 Max 2048Wh is $749 (38% off).
The EcoFlow River 2 Max is down to $255.55 — 43% off its usual $449 — making it one of the better entry points into portable power we’ve seen. It’s a 500Wh station with up to 1,000W AC output, which covers most small appliances: a mini fridge, a CPAP machine, a fan, phone and laptop charging. The LiFePO4 battery is rated for 3,000+ charge cycles, so it should last a decade of regular use. The headline feature is EcoFlow’s 1-hour fast charging via AC, so you’re not babysitting it all day before a camping trip or storm. At this price it’s a solid first power station for most people — and a capable backup for the rest.
EcoFlow DELTA Pro with 400W Solar PanelSee It
The EcoFlow DELTA Pro with 400W Solar Panel is $1,804.05, down 55% from $3,999. The DELTA Pro is EcoFlow’s flagship home backup station — 3,600Wh capacity, 3,600W AC output, and expandable to 25kWh with extra batteries. Bundled with EcoFlow’s 400W solar panel (IP68 rated, foldable with a kickstand), it’s a complete off-grid setup. This combo rarely drops below $2,500.
EcoFlow portable power station deals
- EcoFlow DELTA 3 Classic 1024Wh $398.98 (was $599.00) — 33% off. 1,800W AC output with 1-hour fast charging and LiFePO4 battery rated for 3,000+ cycles.
- EcoFlow River 2 Max 500Wh $255.55 (was $449.00) — 43% off. Compact station with 1-hour fast charging, up to 1,000W output, and LiFePO4 battery.
- EcoFlow DELTA 3 Max 2048Wh $749.00 (was $1,199.00) — 38% off. 3,400W output with X-Boost, 0–80% charging in about 1 hour, and LiFePO4 battery for home backup and RV use. Live 3/27.
- EcoFlow DELTA 2 Max 2048Wh $848.99 (was $1,399.00) — 39% off. 2,400W AC output with full charge in 1 hour via AC, expandable to 6,144Wh with extra batteries. Live 3/27.
- EcoFlow River 3 with 45W Solar Panel $249.99 (was $338.00) — 26% off. Entry-level 245Wh station bundled with a 45W solar panel, 300W output, and UPS under 20ms.
EcoFlow home backup deals
- EcoFlow DELTA Pro with 400W Solar Panel $1,804.05 (was $3,999.00) — 55% off. 3,600Wh expandable home backup station bundled with a foldable 400W IP68 solar panel.
- EcoFlow DELTA 3 Ultra with 400W Solar Panel $1,519.05 (was $2,599.00) — 42% off. 3,072Wh LiFePO4 station with 3,600W output (7,200W surge) bundled with a 400W solar panel.
- EcoFlow DELTA Pro Ultra 6144Wh $4,098.99 (was $6,299.00) — 35% off. High-capacity home battery with 120/240V output, 7,200W AC, expandable to 90kWh, and 2-hour full charge.
- EcoFlow 3200W DC Fast Charging Dual Fuel Generator $1,258.99 (was $1,799.00) — 30% off. Dual-fuel (LPG and gas) smart generator compatible with DELTA Pro 3 for extended runtime during outages.
EcoFlow solar panel and accessory deals
- EcoFlow 400W Portable Solar Panel $499.00 (was $899.00) — 44% off. Foldable panel with adjustable kickstand, IP68 waterproofing, and 23% efficiency.
- EcoFlow 160W Portable Solar Panel $296.65 (was $449.00) — 34% off. Foldable IP68 solar panel with adjustable kickstand for outdoor and RV charging.
- EcoFlow 800W Alternator Charger $288.99 (was $499.00) — 42% off. 3-in-1 DC-DC charger that charges power stations from your vehicle’s alternator 8x faster than a cigarette lighter.
- EcoFlow Laptop Power Bank 25000mAh $94.48 (was $139.99) — 33% off. Triple 100W USB-C ports with built-in retractable cables for laptops, phones, and tablets. Available in multiple colors.
- EcoFlow Rapid Pro Power Bank 27650mAh $159.98 (was $219.99) — 27% off. 300W max output power bank with 140W built-in cable, 4-port charging, TSA-approved, and up to 320W recharge.
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