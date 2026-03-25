EcoFlow is having one of its best sales of the year, with portable power stations for up to 55% off

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EcoFlow is running some of its deepest discounts of the year for the Big Spring Sale, with portable power stations, solar panels, and power banks all marked down. The DELTA Pro with 400W Solar Panel is $1,804.05 (55% off), the River 2 Max 500Wh station is $255.55 (43% off), and the DELTA 3 Max 2048Wh is $749 (38% off).

The EcoFlow River 2 Max is down to $255.55 — 43% off its usual $449 — making it one of the better entry points into portable power we’ve seen. It’s a 500Wh station with up to 1,000W AC output, which covers most small appliances: a mini fridge, a CPAP machine, a fan, phone and laptop charging. The LiFePO4 battery is rated for 3,000+ charge cycles, so it should last a decade of regular use. The headline feature is EcoFlow’s 1-hour fast charging via AC, so you’re not babysitting it all day before a camping trip or storm. At this price it’s a solid first power station for most people — and a capable backup for the rest.



The EcoFlow DELTA Pro with 400W Solar Panel is $1,804.05, down 55% from $3,999. The DELTA Pro is EcoFlow’s flagship home backup station — 3,600Wh capacity, 3,600W AC output, and expandable to 25kWh with extra batteries. Bundled with EcoFlow’s 400W solar panel (IP68 rated, foldable with a kickstand), it’s a complete off-grid setup. This combo rarely drops below $2,500.

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