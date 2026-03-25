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EcoFlow is having one of its best sales of the year, with portable power stations for up to 55% off

EcoFlow is having one of its best sales of the year, with power stations up to 55% off. The DELTA Pro with 400W solar panel is $1,804.

By Stan Horaczek

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EF EcoFlow solar generators and portable power stations on sale during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
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EcoFlow is running some of its deepest discounts of the year for the Big Spring Sale, with portable power stations, solar panels, and power banks all marked down. The DELTA Pro with 400W Solar Panel is $1,804.05 (55% off), the River 2 Max 500Wh station is $255.55 (43% off), and the DELTA 3 Max 2048Wh is $749 (38% off).

EF ECOFLOW portable power station river 2 max
At this price, it’s an essential part of your emergency kit.

EF ECOFLOW
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The EcoFlow River 2 Max is down to $255.55 — 43% off its usual $449 — making it one of the better entry points into portable power we’ve seen. It’s a 500Wh station with up to 1,000W AC output, which covers most small appliances: a mini fridge, a CPAP machine, a fan, phone and laptop charging. The LiFePO4 battery is rated for 3,000+ charge cycles, so it should last a decade of regular use. The headline feature is EcoFlow’s 1-hour fast charging via AC, so you’re not babysitting it all day before a camping trip or storm. At this price it’s a solid first power station for most people — and a capable backup for the rest.

EcoFlow DELTA Pro with 400W Solar Panel

EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator 120V Delta Pro
It’s about time the sun started doing something for us.

EF ECOFLOW
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The EcoFlow DELTA Pro with 400W Solar Panel is $1,804.05, down 55% from $3,999. The DELTA Pro is EcoFlow’s flagship home backup station — 3,600Wh capacity, 3,600W AC output, and expandable to 25kWh with extra batteries. Bundled with EcoFlow’s 400W solar panel (IP68 rated, foldable with a kickstand), it’s a complete off-grid setup. This combo rarely drops below $2,500.

EcoFlow portable power station deals

  • EcoFlow DELTA 3 Classic 1024Wh $398.98 (was $599.00) — 33% off. 1,800W AC output with 1-hour fast charging and LiFePO4 battery rated for 3,000+ cycles.
  • EcoFlow River 2 Max 500Wh $255.55 (was $449.00) — 43% off. Compact station with 1-hour fast charging, up to 1,000W output, and LiFePO4 battery.
  • EcoFlow DELTA 3 Max 2048Wh $749.00 (was $1,199.00) — 38% off. 3,400W output with X-Boost, 0–80% charging in about 1 hour, and LiFePO4 battery for home backup and RV use. Live 3/27.
  • EcoFlow DELTA 2 Max 2048Wh $848.99 (was $1,399.00) — 39% off. 2,400W AC output with full charge in 1 hour via AC, expandable to 6,144Wh with extra batteries. Live 3/27.
  • EcoFlow River 3 with 45W Solar Panel $249.99 (was $338.00) — 26% off. Entry-level 245Wh station bundled with a 45W solar panel, 300W output, and UPS under 20ms.

EcoFlow home backup deals

EcoFlow solar panel and accessory deals

 
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Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.