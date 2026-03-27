UGREEN’s Spring Sale offers huge discounts up to 45% on docking stations, power banks, cables, chargers, and more

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I have had a UGREEN dock on my desk for the past two years and it has been great. I’m lazy about cable management and having a single cable that plugs into my laptop when I sit at my workstation has prevented it from turning into a nest of cable snakes. UGREEN’s spring sale is live with up to 45% off across chargers, docking stations, power banks, cables, and more. Plus, the savings stack. Spend $69 or more on two or more items and you’ll save an extra $10; hit $99 and the bonus discount jumps to $15. That makes this an ideal time to bundle a charger with a cable or grab a docking station alongside a power bank. Below are all the best deals live right now on UGREEN’s spring sale page.
UGREEN Revodok Maxidok 17-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 Docking Station $390.00 (was $499.99)ugreen See It
The Revodok Maxidok 17-in-1 is UGREEN’s flagship dock and the most future-proof option for Mac or Windows power users. It runs on Thunderbolt 5, delivering 120Gbps bandwidth — double what TB4 offers — and supports dual 6K or a single 8K display via its DisplayPort 2.1 and dual TB5 downstream ports. A built-in M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen4 slot (up to 8TB) means you can expand your storage without adding another device to your desk. It also outputs 240W total power, including 60W laptop charging. At $390 (down from $500), this is the steepest discount the 17-in-1 has seen since launch.
UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 25000mAh 200W $79.97 (was $129.99)ugreen See It
The Nexode Power Bank 25000mAh 200W is one of the most capable portable chargers at this price — and at 38% off, it’s the best deal on the page. The 25,000mAh capacity is enough to fully recharge most laptops twice, and the 200W output handles MacBook Pros, gaming laptops, and multiple devices simultaneously. A smart digital display shows remaining capacity and real-time wattage, so you always know where you stand. At $79.97, it undercuts most 100W power banks at full price.
Thunderbolt 5 Docking Station Deals
UGREEN launched its Thunderbolt 5 Maxidok lineup this spring, and all three models are included in the sale. TB5’s 120Gbps bandwidth makes it the right choice if you’re running a high-refresh 4K display or editing large video files over an external drive.
- UGREEN Revodok Maxidok 17-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 Docking Station (8TB, Dual 6K/8K) $390.00 (was $499.99) — 17 ports including built-in NVMe slot, DisplayPort 2.1, 2.5GbE, 240W total output
- UGREEN Revodok Max 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 Docking Station (8K Display) $300.00 (was $399.99) — 13-port TB5 dock with 8K display support and 25% off
- UGREEN Revodok Maxidok 10-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 Docking Station (Dual 6K/8K, GbE) $252.00 (was $299.99) — compact 10-port option with Gigabit Ethernet and dual display support
Docking Station & USB-C Hub Deals
Whether you need a full desktop dock or a compact hub for travel, UGREEN has options at every price point in this sale.
- UGREEN Revodok Max 213 Thunderbolt 13-in-1 Docking Station $239.99 (was $299.99) — 20% off; Thunderbolt 4 with dual 4K display support
- UGREEN USB-C Docking Station, 3 Monitors, 4K, 10Gbps, 100W Charging $110.40 (was $159.99) — 31% off; triple-display dock for non-TB users
- UGREEN Revodok Pro 313 13-in-1 USB-C Docking Station $70.20 (was $89.99) — 22% off; 13 ports with 4K HDMI and 100W PD
- UGREEN Mac mini M4 Docking Station with NVMe SSD Enclosure $64.99 (was $89.99) — 28% off; adds front-facing ports and SSD storage to the M4 Mac mini
- UGREEN Mac mini M4 Dock with 4K 144Hz DisplayPort & SSD Enclosure $75.99 (was $99.99) — 24% off; adds a 144Hz-capable DisplayPort output alongside the NVMe bay
- UGREEN 10-in-1 USB-C Hub with SSD Enclosure, 4K HDMI, 100W PD $64.00 (was $79.99) — 20% off; portable hub with built-in SSD bay
GaN Charger Deals
UGREEN’s Nexode GaN chargers are among the most compact high-wattage options available. Several models are 20–39% off during this sale, including the powerful 500W desktop unit.
- UGREEN Nexode 500W Desktop Charger $199.99 (was $249.99) — 20% off; charges up to 6 devices simultaneously with 500W total output
- UGREEN Nexode 300W Desktop Charger $144.99 (was $199.99) — 27% off; 6-port GaN charger for full desk coverage
- UGREEN 200W 4-Port USB-C Laptop Charger $69.99 (was $99.99) — 30% off; dual-laptop charging with 200W split across 4 ports
- UGREEN Uno Charger 100W (4-Port) $54.99 (was $79.99) — 31% off; minimalist design with 4 ports and 100W total
- UGREEN Nexode 100W USB-C GaN 4-Port Charger $33.55 (was $54.99) — 39% off; one of the deepest discounts in the sale
- UGREEN Nexode 100W 3-Port Charger $48.08 (was $59.99) — 20% off; compact 3-port wall charger
- UGREEN Nexode 100W Charger with Retractable USB-C Cable $54.95 (was $59.99) — built-in retractable cable eliminates the need to carry a separate cord
- UGREEN MagFlow 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger (Qi2 25W, MagSafe-Compatible) $100.80 (was $139.99) — 28% off; simultaneously charges iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch
- UGREEN Nexode Car Charger 145W with Retractable USB-C Cable $35.00 (was $49.99) — 30% off; fast car charger with built-in cable
Power Bank Deals
UGREEN’s Nexode and MagFlow power banks cover everything from slim MagSafe-compatible packs to massive 48,000mAh laptop charging bricks. Most are 30–40% off this week.
- UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 25000mAh 200W with Smart Digital Display $79.97 (was $129.99) — 38% off; top pick for laptop users
- UGREEN 300W 48000mAh Power Bank with Smart Digital Display $130.90 (was $169.99) — 23% off; massive capacity for multi-device or all-day charging
- UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 25000mAh 165W with Built-in Cables $63.73 (was $109.99) — 42% off; no cables to carry with built-in USB-C and Lightning
- UGREEN 145W 25000mAh 3-Port Power Bank $65.98 (was $99.99) — 34% off; 3-port design for charging laptop plus two devices
- UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 20000mAh 165W with Retractable USB-C Cable $69.97 (was $99.99) — 30% off; retractable cable built in
- UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 20000mAh 130W with Smart Digital Display $59.96 (was $89.99) — 33% off
- UGREEN 100W 20000mAh Power Bank $54.98 (was $79.99) — 31% off; budget-friendly laptop power bank
- UGREEN MagFlow Magnetic Wireless Power Bank 10000mAh (Qi2 25W, MagSafe-Compatible) $54.99 (was $89.99) — 39% off; snaps directly to iPhone with MagSafe alignment
- UGREEN MagFlow Magnetic Wireless Power Bank 20000mAh (Qi2 45W, MagSafe-Compatible) $79.99 (was $119.99) — 33% off; larger MagSafe-compatible pack with 45W wireless output
Cable Deals
UGREEN makes some of the most reliable USB-C cables available, and several are discounted to under $15 right now — making this a good time to stock up.
- UGREEN 240W PD3.1 USB-C to USB-C Cable $10.08 (was $15.99) — 37% off; future-proof cable for 240W charging
- UGREEN USB-C to USB-C 100W Fast Charging Cable (2-Pack) $10.01 (was $12.99) — two cables for the price of one
- UGREEN Nexode Retractable USB-C Cable 100W $13.12 (was $15.99) — retractable design keeps your bag tangle-free
- UGREEN Uno USB-C to USB-C Cable 100W with LED Display $11.06 (was $13.99) — LED indicator shows charging status at a glance
- UGREEN USB4 Gen4 240W USB-C to USB-C Cable $26.99 — full USB4 Gen4 speeds (40Gbps) for TB4/TB5 docks and fast external storage
Storage & Accessories Deals
- UGREEN NVMe SSD Enclosure (80Gbps, up to 8TB) $183.00 (was $299.99) — 39% off; blazing-fast external SSD enclosure for M.2 NVMe drives
- UGREEN 40Gbps Hard Drive Enclosure with Cooling Fan $75.98 (was $109.99) — 31% off; active cooling keeps drives running cool during sustained transfers
- UGREEN 5-Bay USB-C RAID Hard Drive Enclosure (up to 100TB) $229.99 (was $299.99) — 23% off; desktop RAID enclosure for up to 5 drives with JBOD/RAID support
- UGREEN FineTrack Mini Smart Finder (2-Pack) $25.99 (was $36.99) — 30% off; compact Bluetooth trackers compatible with Apple Find My
- UGREEN HiTune MAX 5C Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones (Hi-Res, Over-Ear) $59.99 — Hi-Res certified ANC headphones with multi-device Bluetooth connectivity
Bundle Deals
UGREEN is also offering pre-built bundles that pair chargers and power banks with cables for additional savings beyond the sitewide sale tiers.
- 145W Power Bank + 3.3FT 100W USB-C Cable 2-Pack Bundle $78.99 (was $111.43) — 29% off
- 100W 20000mAh Power Bank + 3.3FT 100W USB-C Cable 2-Pack Bundle $66.99 (was $91.43) — 27% off
- Nexode 100W Charger + 100W USB-C Cable 2-Pack Bundle $46.99 (was $66.43) — 29% off
- Uno Charger 65W Bundle (Black) $35.32 (was $56.43) — 37% off; charger plus accessories in one package
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