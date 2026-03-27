UGREEN’s Spring Sale offers huge discounts up to 45% on docking stations, power banks, cables, chargers, and more

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

I have had a UGREEN dock on my desk for the past two years and it has been great. I’m lazy about cable management and having a single cable that plugs into my laptop when I sit at my workstation has prevented it from turning into a nest of cable snakes. UGREEN’s spring sale is live with up to 45% off across chargers, docking stations, power banks, cables, and more. Plus, the savings stack. Spend $69 or more on two or more items and you’ll save an extra $10; hit $99 and the bonus discount jumps to $15. That makes this an ideal time to bundle a charger with a cable or grab a docking station alongside a power bank. Below are all the best deals live right now on UGREEN’s spring sale page.

The Revodok Maxidok 17-in-1 is UGREEN’s flagship dock and the most future-proof option for Mac or Windows power users. It runs on Thunderbolt 5, delivering 120Gbps bandwidth — double what TB4 offers — and supports dual 6K or a single 8K display via its DisplayPort 2.1 and dual TB5 downstream ports. A built-in M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen4 slot (up to 8TB) means you can expand your storage without adding another device to your desk. It also outputs 240W total power, including 60W laptop charging. At $390 (down from $500), this is the steepest discount the 17-in-1 has seen since launch.

The Nexode Power Bank 25000mAh 200W is one of the most capable portable chargers at this price — and at 38% off, it’s the best deal on the page. The 25,000mAh capacity is enough to fully recharge most laptops twice, and the 200W output handles MacBook Pros, gaming laptops, and multiple devices simultaneously. A smart digital display shows remaining capacity and real-time wattage, so you always know where you stand. At $79.97, it undercuts most 100W power banks at full price.

Thunderbolt 5 Docking Station Deals

UGREEN launched its Thunderbolt 5 Maxidok lineup this spring, and all three models are included in the sale. TB5’s 120Gbps bandwidth makes it the right choice if you’re running a high-refresh 4K display or editing large video files over an external drive.

Docking Station & USB-C Hub Deals

Whether you need a full desktop dock or a compact hub for travel, UGREEN has options at every price point in this sale.

GaN Charger Deals

UGREEN’s Nexode GaN chargers are among the most compact high-wattage options available. Several models are 20–39% off during this sale, including the powerful 500W desktop unit.

Power Bank Deals

UGREEN’s Nexode and MagFlow power banks cover everything from slim MagSafe-compatible packs to massive 48,000mAh laptop charging bricks. Most are 30–40% off this week.

Cable Deals

UGREEN makes some of the most reliable USB-C cables available, and several are discounted to under $15 right now — making this a good time to stock up.

Storage & Accessories Deals

Bundle Deals

UGREEN is also offering pre-built bundles that pair chargers and power banks with cables for additional savings beyond the sitewide sale tiers.