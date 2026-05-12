The Home Depot is blowing out RIDGID 18V power tools and combo kits for up to 66% off during this spring sale

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The Home Depot is running a sprawling spring sale on RIDGID tools with cuts on cordless kits, combo bundles, jobsite gear, and corded shop equipment. The 18V Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit with two 2.0Ah batteries and a charger drops to $109 (down from $316), a battery starter kit comes with a free SubCompact Brushless one-handed reciprocating saw for $169 (down from $446.97), and the 18V Drywall Cut-Out Tool Kit hits $79 (down from $207). If you have been waiting to buy into the RIDGID 18V platform, this is the kind of pricing that makes the case for you.
RIDGID 18V Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit with 2 2.0Ah Batteries and Charger $109.00 (was $316.00)See It
Oscillating multi-tools are the do-everything cleanup tool in any toolbox. It can take on flush cuts, plunge cuts in drywall, scraping, sanding tight corners, and chopping through stubborn hardware. This kit pairs the cordless multi-tool with two 2.0Ah batteries and a charger, which means you get the platform and the runtime to actually use it without buying batteries separately. At 66 percent off, it is the cheapest meaningful entry point to the RIDGID 18V system we have seen in a while.
RIDGID 18V MAX Output 2 x 4.0Ah Battery Kit and Charger with FREE SubCompact Brushless One-Handed Reciprocating Saw $169.00 (was $446.97)See It
Battery deals are usually boring, but this one is not. You get two 4.0Ah MAX Output batteries and a charger, plus a SubCompact Brushless one-handed reciprocating saw thrown in for free, for $169. The recip saw alone is a useful little tool for trimming hardware, cutting plastic conduit, and notching framing. Together this bundle adds up to about $277 in savings, which makes it a better deal than just buying the batteries by themselves.
RIDGID 18V Drywall Cut-Out Tool Kit with 2.0Ah Battery and Charger $79.00 (was $207.00)See It
A dedicated drywall cut-out tool sounds niche until you have one, at which point it earns its keep on every project that touches an outlet box, a recessed light, or a register cutout. This kit includes a 2.0Ah battery and charger and runs on the same 18V platform as the rest of RIDGID’s lineup. At 62 percent off, it is hard to think of a better way to spend $79 if you spend any time working on walls and ceilings.
RIDGID 18V Brushless 4-Mode 1/2 in. High-Torque Impact Wrench Kit with 4.0Ah Battery and Charger $209.00 (was $329.00)See It
The 4-mode high-torque impact wrench is a workhorse that handles lug nuts, suspension bolts, deck screws, and rusted-on fasteners that defeat lesser tools. RIDGID’s brushless version has four selectable modes for dialing in torque without snapping smaller hardware, and this kit ships with a 4.0Ah battery and a charger so you can start working immediately.
More RIDGID 18V Cordless Power Tool Deals
- RIDGID 18V Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit with 2 x 2.0Ah Batteries, Charger, and 14-Piece Blade Kit $153.97 (was $370.97)
- RIDGID 18V Cordless Compact Jobsite Blower Kit with 2.0Ah Battery and Charger $99.00 (was $197.00)
- RIDGID 5.5-Amp Corded Fixed-Base Trim Router with 2.4-Amp Corded 1/4 Sheet Sander $99.00 (was $179.00)
- RIDGID 18V SubCompact Brushless Cordless 3/8 in. Right Angle Drill Kit with 2 x 4.0Ah Batteries and Charger $169.00 (was $308.00)
- RIDGID 18V Brushless Cordless 3 x 18 in. Belt Sander Kit with 2.0Ah Battery and Charger $149.00 (was $245.99)
- RIDGID 18V SubCompact Brushless Cordless Barrel Grip Jig Saw (Tool Only) $129.00 (was $159.00)
- RIDGID 18V Cordless 6-1/2 in. Circular Saw Kit with 4.0Ah Battery and Charger $139.00 (was $159.00)
- RIDGID 18V SubCompact Brushless Cordless Barrel Grip Jig Saw with 2.0Ah Battery $208.00 (was $238.00)
- RIDGID 18V SubCompact Brushless Cordless Barrel Grip Jig Saw with FREE 4.0Ah Battery $238.00 (was $268.00)
- RIDGID 18V Brushless Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with SubCompact Barrel Grip Jig Saw and Compact Router (Tools Only) $308.00 (was $338.00)
- RIDGID 18V Cordless 4-1/2 in. Angle Grinder Kit with 4.0Ah Battery and Charger $119.00 (was $129.00)
- RIDGID 18V Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool (Tool Only) with 14-Piece Blade Accessory Kit $153.97 (was $163.97)
- RIDGID 18V Brushless Cordless Multi-Tool with 14-Piece Blade Accessory Kit $193.97 (was $203.97)
- RIDGID 14-Piece Oscillating Multi-Tool Blade Accessory Kit $44.97 (was $54.97)
Impact Wrench, Driver, and Combo Kit Deals
- RIDGID 18V SubCompact Brushless 3/8 in. and 1/2 in. Impact Wrenches (Tools Only) $179.00 (was $298.00)
- RIDGID 18V SubCompact Brushless 2-Tool Combo Kit with 3/8 in. and 1/2 in. Impact Wrenches and 4.0Ah Battery $288.00 (was $407.00)
- RIDGID 18V Brushless 2-Tool Combo Kit with High-Torque Impact Wrench, Grease Gun, 4.0Ah Battery, and Charger $378.00 (was $528.00)
- RIDGID 18V Brushless 2-Tool Combo Kit with High-Torque Impact Wrench, LED Spotlight, 4.0Ah Battery, and Charger $308.00 (was $428.00)
- RIDGID 18V Brushless 4-Mode 1/2 in. High-Torque Impact Wrench Kit with 4.0Ah Battery, Charger, and 4.0Ah Battery $318.00 (was $438.00)
- RIDGID 18V Brushless 4-Mode 1/2 in. High-Torque Impact Wrench Kit with 2 x 4.0Ah Batteries and Charger $348.00 (was $468.00)
- RIDGID 18V Brushless 2-Tool Combo Kit with High-Torque Impact Wrench, Hammer Drill Driver, 4.0Ah Battery, and Charger $368.00 (was $488.00)
- RIDGID 18V Brushless 2-Tool Combo Kit with High-Torque Impact Wrench, Angle Grinder, 4.0Ah Battery, and Charger $358.00 (was $478.00)
- RIDGID 18V Brushless 2-Tool Combo Kit with High-Torque Impact Wrench, Reciprocating Saw, 4.0Ah Battery, and Charger $378.00 (was $498.00)
- RIDGID 18V Brushless Cordless 3/8 in. Ratchet Kit with 2.0Ah Battery and Charger $199.00 (was $249.00)
- RIDGID 18V SubCompact Brushless 2-Tool Combo Kit with Impact Wrenches and Protective Boots $228.94 (was $257.00)
- RIDGID 18V SubCompact Brushless Impact Driver Kit with 2.0Ah Battery, Charger, and Tool Bag $129.00 (was $149.00)
- RIDGID 18V Cordless 1/2 in. Impact Wrench Kit with 4.0Ah Battery and Charger $129.00 (was $149.00)
- RIDGID 18V Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Stud and Joist Drill (Tool Only) $329.00 (was $349.00)
- RIDGID Protective Boot for SubCompact Impact Wrench $24.97 (was $39.00)
- RIDGID Protective Boot for 1/2 to 3/4 in. High-Torque Impact Wrench $29.97 (was $44.00)
RIDGID 18V Battery, Charger, and Starter Kit Deals
- RIDGID 18V MAX Output Starter Kit with 2 x 4.0Ah Batteries and Charger $169.00 (was $308.00)
- RIDGID 18V MAX Output Starter Kit with 2 x 4.0Ah Batteries, Charger, and FREE SubCompact Brushless Drill/Driver $169.00 (was $282.77)
- RIDGID 18V MAX Output Starter Kit with 2 x 4.0Ah Batteries, Charger, and 6-Port Charger $199.00 (was $318.00)
Jobsite Lights, Fans, Inflators, and Outdoor Gear Deals
- RIDGID 18V Cordless Portable Inflator Kit with 2.0Ah Battery and Charger $81.68 (was $139.00)
- RIDGID 18V Cordless Hybrid Jobsite Fan 2-Pack (Tools Only) $99.00 (was $158.00)
- RIDGID 18V Cordless Hybrid Jobsite Fan with 18V 2.0Ah MAX Output Battery $129.00 (was $188.00)
- RIDGID 18V Cordless Digital Inflator Kit with 2.0Ah Battery, Charger, and 18V Stick Light $148.97 (was $193.97)
- RIDGID 18V Cordless Hand Vacuum Kit with 2.0Ah Battery and Charger $109.00 (was $129.00)
- RIDGID 18V Cordless Grease Gun (Tool Only) $169.00 (was $199.00)
- RIDGID 18V Cordless Grease Gun with 2 x 4.0Ah Batteries, 18V Charger, and Bag $268.00 (was $298.00)
Corded Shop Tools and Pneumatic Nailer Deals
- RIDGID Pneumatic 21-Degree 3-1/2 in. Round Head Framing Nailer $199.00 (was $229.00)
- RIDGID Pneumatic 21-Degree 3-1/2 in. Round Head Framing Nailer with 1/4 in. 50 ft. Lay-Flat Air Hose $248.97 (was $278.97)
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