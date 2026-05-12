The Home Depot is blowing out RIDGID 18V power tools and combo kits for up to 66% off during this spring sale

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The Home Depot is running a sprawling spring sale on RIDGID tools with cuts on cordless kits, combo bundles, jobsite gear, and corded shop equipment. The 18V Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit with two 2.0Ah batteries and a charger drops to $109 (down from $316), a battery starter kit comes with a free SubCompact Brushless one-handed reciprocating saw for $169 (down from $446.97), and the 18V Drywall Cut-Out Tool Kit hits $79 (down from $207). If you have been waiting to buy into the RIDGID 18V platform, this is the kind of pricing that makes the case for you.



Oscillating multi-tools are the do-everything cleanup tool in any toolbox. It can take on flush cuts, plunge cuts in drywall, scraping, sanding tight corners, and chopping through stubborn hardware. This kit pairs the cordless multi-tool with two 2.0Ah batteries and a charger, which means you get the platform and the runtime to actually use it without buying batteries separately. At 66 percent off, it is the cheapest meaningful entry point to the RIDGID 18V system we have seen in a while.

RIDGID 18V MAX Output 2 x 4.0Ah Battery Kit and Charger with FREE SubCompact Brushless One-Handed Reciprocating Saw $169.00 (was $446.97) This is a perfect demolition tool. Rigid See It



Battery deals are usually boring, but this one is not. You get two 4.0Ah MAX Output batteries and a charger, plus a SubCompact Brushless one-handed reciprocating saw thrown in for free, for $169. The recip saw alone is a useful little tool for trimming hardware, cutting plastic conduit, and notching framing. Together this bundle adds up to about $277 in savings, which makes it a better deal than just buying the batteries by themselves.



A dedicated drywall cut-out tool sounds niche until you have one, at which point it earns its keep on every project that touches an outlet box, a recessed light, or a register cutout. This kit includes a 2.0Ah battery and charger and runs on the same 18V platform as the rest of RIDGID’s lineup. At 62 percent off, it is hard to think of a better way to spend $79 if you spend any time working on walls and ceilings.

RIDGID 18V Brushless 4-Mode 1/2 in. High-Torque Impact Wrench Kit with 4.0Ah Battery and Charger $209.00 (was $329.00) Everyone needs one. Rigid See It



The 4-mode high-torque impact wrench is a workhorse that handles lug nuts, suspension bolts, deck screws, and rusted-on fasteners that defeat lesser tools. RIDGID’s brushless version has four selectable modes for dialing in torque without snapping smaller hardware, and this kit ships with a 4.0Ah battery and a charger so you can start working immediately.

More RIDGID 18V Cordless Power Tool Deals

Impact Wrench, Driver, and Combo Kit Deals

RIDGID 18V Battery, Charger, and Starter Kit Deals

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