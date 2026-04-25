Walmart’s massive spring sale has electric and gas-powered yard tools dropped to clearance prices

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Walmart is running a big outdoor power equipment sale as part of its Patio & Garden event, and there are more than 150 mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers, and chainsaws hanging around their lowest prices of the year. The Greenworks 60V 21-inch self-propelled mower is $398 (down from $548), the Mammotion LUBA 2 robot mower has dropped to $2,339 (from $2,599), and Efurden’s 3,500 PSI gas pressure washer is half off at $229.99. If your yard is starting to look feral, this is a good week to fix that.



$150 off Greenworks’s flagship 60V battery mower is the best mainstream cordless deal in the sale. The package includes large 8.0 Ah batteries, which is what you want for a formidable 21-inch wide mower. Greenworks’s 60V batteries also work across the company’s leaf blowers, trimmers, and chainsaws, so this purchase pays you back the second time you buy into the platform.



The LUBA 2 is one of the few wire-free robot mowers that can handle slopes up to 80 percent grade thanks to all-wheel drive, and it’s rated for lawns up to about 0.9 acres. RTK navigation means you don’t have to bury a perimeter wire around the yard, which has historically been the worst part of robot mower ownership. Is it expensive still? Sure, but imagine sitting in a chair drinking a lemonade while a robot handles the dandelions for you.



SKIL’s “Smart Caddy” handle stows the included charger and a spare battery slot right on the deck, which sounds like marketing fluff until you’ve spent five minutes hunting for a charger in the garage. The kit includes a 150W charger that fully tops the battery in about 60 minutes.



3,500 PSI is more than enough to strip paint off siding, so save the highest setting for concrete and use the soap-tank nozzle on cars and decks. The 209cc engine and 2.3 GPM flow rate are competitive with name-brand units that retail for two to three times the price. At half off, this is the deal where the percentage discount actually matches the spec sheet.

Greenworks deals at Walmart

Greenworks dominates this sale, and most of the deepest cuts are on the company’s 60V platform. The zero-turn riding mower kit is the showpiece (a thousand dollars off), but the smaller 21-inch push mower at $296 is the easier sell for normal yards.

Troy-Bilt deals at Walmart

Troy-Bilt covers most of the gas-powered options in the sale, with both walk-behind mowers and full-size riding tractors discounted. The TB120 push mower is the cheapest meaningful Troy-Bilt deal at $328, and the 3,100 PSI gas pressure washer is the brand-name alternative if you’d rather not gamble on a generic.

Hyper Tough deals at Walmart

Hyper Tough is Walmart’s house brand for outdoor power, and the prices reflect that. The 18-inch brushless cordless mower at $248 is the standout if you want a battery mower without spending Greenworks money.

PowerSmart deals at Walmart

PowerSmart is the budget gas-mower brand on this page, and the self-propelled 21-inch model at $319.99 is the most useful pick of the three. It’s $109 off and has 6-position height adjustment, which is the spec that actually matters week to week.

HART deals at Walmart

HART is the other Walmart-exclusive battery platform, and only one HART tool made the cut for this sale. It’s a small enough yard mower that it competes more with Hyper Tough than with Greenworks.

SENIX deals at Walmart

SENIX is a smaller outdoor power brand that occasionally pops up at Walmart, and its 144cc gas mower undercuts most of the competition.

Efurden pressure washer deals at Walmart

Efurden’s two pressure washer variants are essentially the same hardware in different colors. The blue model is a few dollars more but still half off the original price.

Litheli, Saker, and other brand deals at Walmart

The smaller brands round out the long tail. Saker’s 6-inch mini chainsaw at $40 is the wild-card pick if you want something for tree limbs without committing to a full chainsaw. The Litheli 13-inch mower is a half-price option for a townhouse-sized lawn.