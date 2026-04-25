Walmart’s massive spring sale has electric and gas-powered yard tools dropped to clearance prices

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Walmart is running a big outdoor power equipment sale as part of its Patio & Garden event, and there are more than 150 mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers, and chainsaws hanging around their lowest prices of the year. The Greenworks 60V 21-inch self-propelled mower is $398 (down from $548), the Mammotion LUBA 2 robot mower has dropped to $2,339 (from $2,599), and Efurden’s 3,500 PSI gas pressure washer is half off at $229.99. If your yard is starting to look feral, this is a good week to fix that.
Greenworks 60V 21" Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with 8.0 Ah Battery and Rapid Charger $398.00 (was $548.00)See It
$150 off Greenworks’s flagship 60V battery mower is the best mainstream cordless deal in the sale. The package includes large 8.0 Ah batteries, which is what you want for a formidable 21-inch wide mower. Greenworks’s 60V batteries also work across the company’s leaf blowers, trimmers, and chainsaws, so this purchase pays you back the second time you buy into the platform.
Mammotion LUBA 2 AWD 3000HX Robotic Lawn Mower $2,339.00 (was $2,599.00)See It
The LUBA 2 is one of the few wire-free robot mowers that can handle slopes up to 80 percent grade thanks to all-wheel drive, and it’s rated for lawns up to about 0.9 acres. RTK navigation means you don’t have to bury a perimeter wire around the yard, which has historically been the worst part of robot mower ownership. Is it expensive still? Sure, but imagine sitting in a chair drinking a lemonade while a robot handles the dandelions for you.
SKIL PWR CORE 40V Brushless 20-Inch Push Mower Kit with Smart Caddy $288.00 (was $324.00)See It
SKIL’s “Smart Caddy” handle stows the included charger and a spare battery slot right on the deck, which sounds like marketing fluff until you’ve spent five minutes hunting for a charger in the garage. The kit includes a 150W charger that fully tops the battery in about 60 minutes.
Efurden 3500 PSI 2.3 GPM Gas Pressure Washer with 209cc Engine $229.99 (was $459.99)See It
3,500 PSI is more than enough to strip paint off siding, so save the highest setting for concrete and use the soap-tank nozzle on cars and decks. The 209cc engine and 2.3 GPM flow rate are competitive with name-brand units that retail for two to three times the price. At half off, this is the deal where the percentage discount actually matches the spec sheet.
Greenworks deals at Walmart
Greenworks dominates this sale, and most of the deepest cuts are on the company’s 60V platform. The zero-turn riding mower kit is the showpiece (a thousand dollars off), but the smaller 21-inch push mower at $296 is the easier sell for normal yards.
- Greenworks 60V 21″ Push Lawn Mower with 5.0 Ah Battery and Charger $296.00 (was $396.00)
- Greenworks 60V 25″ Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with Two 4.0 Ah Batteries $698.00
- Greenworks 60V 630 CFM Leaf Blower with 2.5 Ah Battery and Charger $164.00 (was $198.00)
- Greenworks 60V 16″ Front-Mount String Trimmer with 2.5 Ah Battery $164.00 (was $198.00)
- Greenworks 24V 12″ Cordless String Trimmer/Edger and Leaf Blower Combo Kit $167.99
- Greenworks 60V 42″ Crossover-Z Zero-Turn Riding Mower with Six 8 Ah Batteries $4,497.00 (was $5,497.00)
Troy-Bilt deals at Walmart
Troy-Bilt covers most of the gas-powered options in the sale, with both walk-behind mowers and full-size riding tractors discounted. The TB120 push mower is the cheapest meaningful Troy-Bilt deal at $328, and the 3,100 PSI gas pressure washer is the brand-name alternative if you’d rather not gamble on a generic.
- Troy-Bilt 21″ 140cc Gas Walk-Behind Push Mower (TB120) $328.00 (was $368.00)
- Troy-Bilt 21″ 140cc Gas Front-Wheel Drive Walk-Behind Mower (TB200) $388.00
- Troy-Bilt 3,100 PSI Gas Pressure Washer with 2.3 GPM Axial Cam Pump $298.00 (was $348.00)
- Troy-Bilt 547cc Pony 42″ Gas Riding Lawn Mower $1,996.00
- Troy-Bilt 547cc Mustang 42″ Gas Zero-Turn Mower $2,894.00
Hyper Tough deals at Walmart
Hyper Tough is Walmart’s house brand for outdoor power, and the prices reflect that. The 18-inch brushless cordless mower at $248 is the standout if you want a battery mower without spending Greenworks money.
- Hyper Tough 2x20V Max 18″ Brushless Side-Discharge Cordless Mower $248.00
- Hyper Tough 18″ 26cc 2-Cycle Gas Straight-Shaft String Trimmer $148.00
- Hyper Tough 17″ 26cc 2-Cycle Gas Curved-Shaft String Trimmer $128.00
PowerSmart deals at Walmart
PowerSmart is the budget gas-mower brand on this page, and the self-propelled 21-inch model at $319.99 is the most useful pick of the three. It’s $109 off and has 6-position height adjustment, which is the spec that actually matters week to week.
- PowerSmart 21″ 170cc Gas Self-Propelled Lawn Mower $319.99 (was $429.00)
- PowerSmart 21″ 144cc 2-in-1 Gas Walk-Behind Push Mower $249.99 (was $329.99)
- PowerSmart 144cc 18″ Gas Push Lawn Mower with Reinforced Steel Deck $209.99 (was $259.99)
HART deals at Walmart
HART is the other Walmart-exclusive battery platform, and only one HART tool made the cut for this sale. It’s a small enough yard mower that it competes more with Hyper Tough than with Greenworks.
- HART 40V Cordless 18″ Push Mower Kit with 6 Ah Lithium-Ion Battery $197.00 (was $247.00)
SENIX deals at Walmart
SENIX is a smaller outdoor power brand that occasionally pops up at Walmart, and its 144cc gas mower undercuts most of the competition.
Efurden pressure washer deals at Walmart
Efurden’s two pressure washer variants are essentially the same hardware in different colors. The blue model is a few dollars more but still half off the original price.
- Efurden 3,500 PSI 2.3 GPM Gas Pressure Washer with 209cc Engine (Blue) $239.99 (was $489.99)
Litheli, Saker, and other brand deals at Walmart
The smaller brands round out the long tail. Saker’s 6-inch mini chainsaw at $40 is the wild-card pick if you want something for tree limbs without committing to a full chainsaw. The Litheli 13-inch mower is a half-price option for a townhouse-sized lawn.
- Litheli 20V 13″ Cordless Brushless Lawn Mower with 4.0 Ah Battery $119.99 (was $239.99)
- Saker 6″ Mini Chainsaw with Two Batteries and Two Chains $40.49 (was $109.99)
- Saker Cordless Handheld Leaf Blower $49.93 (was $59.97)
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