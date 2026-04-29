The Home Depot is blowing out Ryobi 40V electric yard tools during this limited spring sale

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Spring lawn season is the right time to catch a Ryobi 40V outdoor power equipment sale, and Home Depot has more than 160 deals running across mowers, trimmers, blowers, chainsaws, and the batteries that run them. The standouts include a 21-inch self-propelled mower with two 6.0 Ah batteries for $50 off, a 16-inch brushless chainsaw kit for $239 (from $299), and a 6.0 Ah battery 2-pack for $109 off at $329. The Ryobi batteries work across dozens of tools, so this is a great spot to jump into the ecosystem or expand your collection if you’re already a Ryobi user. Show that crab grass who’s boss.



The 21-inch brushless self-propelled mower comes with two 6.0 Ah batteries, which is enough runtime for most quarter-acre yards before either pack needs a swap. Self-propelled drive matters once you’ve fought up a steep slope. Plus, brushless motors hold cutting power as the battery drains rather than slowing toward the end of a charge. You don’t want your gear wimping out when you’re almost done with the job.



A 16-inch bar handles most homeowner cutting tasks, from clearing a downed tree to bucking firewood, without the bulk or maintenance of a gas saw. Twenty percent off brings this brushless chainsaw to a price where it makes more sense as a primary saw than as a quiet backup. The kit ships with a 4.0 Ah battery and charger, so it’s ready out of the box. Once you’ve used a battery-powered saw, you’ll never want to go back to pull-start again.



A 26-inch dual-action blade reaches further than the average residential hedge trimmer, which is the difference between standing on solid ground and dragging out a ladder for the back of a privet wall. The brushless motor handles thicker stems without bogging, and the 2.0 Ah battery is plenty for a typical hedge session. Plus, it looks awesome.



You can never have too many batteries. Two 6.0 Ah 40V batteries for $329 works out to about $165 each, and singles regularly run $219 on the same store page. For anyone running multiple 40V tools in a single session, mower plus trimmer plus blower, this 2-pack is the cheapest path to keeping things charged without juggling.

Ryobi 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series 650 CFM Leaf Blower Kit (RY404014K) $239.00 (was $279.00) It’s quieter than its gas-powered counterparts. Ryobi See It



Whisper Series leaf blowers are the lineup’s noise-conscious option, useful for early-morning yard sessions or HOAs that police neighbor complaints. At 650 CFM and 160 MPH, this kit moves enough air for fall cleanups, not just spring debris, and the included 4.0 Ah battery is a credible runtime for medium yards.

Ryobi 40V lawn mower deals

The mower section is where the biggest dollar amounts live. The 21-inch self-propelled with two 6.0 Ah batteries is the sweet spot for most lawns, but the bundled mower-plus-trimmer-plus-edger kit at $200 off is the standout for anyone setting up a yard from scratch.

String trimmer and edger deals

The Expand-It platform on these trimmers means a single powerhead can swap among brush cutter, edger, pole saw, and other attachments, which usually pays back the price within a few seasons compared to buying separate tools.

Leaf blower and vacuum deals

Spring debris and last fall’s leftover oak leaves call for serious airflow. The 800 CFM Whisper Series is the quiet option for tight neighborhoods, while the Vac Attack handles bagging duty when blowing isn’t enough.

Chainsaw and pole saw deals

The 16-inch brushless chainsaw kit is the most-discounted saw of the bunch, but the bundled version with the universal chainsaw bag drops nearly $100 off list at $249. The pole saw is the right call for limbing without a ladder.

Hedge trimmer deals

If your hedges have run wild over the off-season, the 18-inch pole hedge trimmer reaches the tops of arborvitae without a ladder. The 24-inch standard trimmer is a more conventional pick for boxwoods and shorter rows.

Pressure washer and power station deals

The 40V system covers more than yard care. The Whisper Series 2,000 PSI pressure washer is the right tool for siding, decks, and fences, and the 1,800-watt inverter power station works as a job-site power source or a backup for short outages.

This is the section to bookmark for next winter and to scan now if you’re juggling tools across one or two batteries. The dual-port rapid charger is $50 off and ends the wait between mowing the front yard and edging the back.