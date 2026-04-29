The Home Depot is blowing out Ryobi 40V electric yard tools during this limited spring sale

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Spring lawn season is the right time to catch a Ryobi 40V outdoor power equipment sale, and Home Depot has more than 160 deals running across mowers, trimmers, blowers, chainsaws, and the batteries that run them. The standouts include a 21-inch self-propelled mower with two 6.0 Ah batteries for $50 off, a 16-inch brushless chainsaw kit for $239 (from $299), and a 6.0 Ah battery 2-pack for $109 off at $329. The Ryobi batteries work across dozens of tools, so this is a great spot to jump into the ecosystem or expand your collection if you’re already a Ryobi user. Show that crab grass who’s boss.
Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 21 in. Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with Two 6.0 Ah Batteries (RY40HPLM01K2) $589.00 (was $639.00)See It
The 21-inch brushless self-propelled mower comes with two 6.0 Ah batteries, which is enough runtime for most quarter-acre yards before either pack needs a swap. Self-propelled drive matters once you’ve fought up a steep slope. Plus, brushless motors hold cutting power as the battery drains rather than slowing toward the end of a charge. You don’t want your gear wimping out when you’re almost done with the job.
Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 16 in. Battery Chainsaw Kit (RY40HPCW02K) $239.00 (was $299.00)See It
A 16-inch bar handles most homeowner cutting tasks, from clearing a downed tree to bucking firewood, without the bulk or maintenance of a gas saw. Twenty percent off brings this brushless chainsaw to a price where it makes more sense as a primary saw than as a quiet backup. The kit ships with a 4.0 Ah battery and charger, so it’s ready out of the box. Once you’ve used a battery-powered saw, you’ll never want to go back to pull-start again.
Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 26 in. Hedge Trimmer Kit (RY40640) $199.00 (was $259.00)See It
A 26-inch dual-action blade reaches further than the average residential hedge trimmer, which is the difference between standing on solid ground and dragging out a ladder for the back of a privet wall. The brushless motor handles thicker stems without bogging, and the 2.0 Ah battery is plenty for a typical hedge session. Plus, it looks awesome.
Ryobi 40V Lithium-Ion 6.0 Ah High Capacity Battery 2-Pack (OP4060-2B) $329.00 (was $438.00)See It
You can never have too many batteries. Two 6.0 Ah 40V batteries for $329 works out to about $165 each, and singles regularly run $219 on the same store page. For anyone running multiple 40V tools in a single session, mower plus trimmer plus blower, this 2-pack is the cheapest path to keeping things charged without juggling.
Ryobi 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series 650 CFM Leaf Blower Kit (RY404014K) $239.00 (was $279.00)See It
Whisper Series leaf blowers are the lineup’s noise-conscious option, useful for early-morning yard sessions or HOAs that police neighbor complaints. At 650 CFM and 160 MPH, this kit moves enough air for fall cleanups, not just spring debris, and the included 4.0 Ah battery is a credible runtime for medium yards.
Ryobi 40V lawn mower deals
The mower section is where the biggest dollar amounts live. The 21-inch self-propelled with two 6.0 Ah batteries is the sweet spot for most lawns, but the bundled mower-plus-trimmer-plus-edger kit at $200 off is the standout for anyone setting up a yard from scratch.
- Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 21 in. Self-Propelled Mower with String Trimmer, Edger, 3 Batteries and 2 Chargers (RY40HPLM01K2-RY40HPST02K-RYEDG) $787.00 (was $987.00)
- Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 21 in. Self-Propelled Mower with String Trimmer (RY40HPLM01K2-RY40HPST02B) $778.00 (was $828.00)
- Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 20 in. Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with 6.0 Ah Battery and Charger (RY40HPLM07K) $449.00 (was $479.00)
- Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 21 in. Self-Propelled Lawn Mower, Tool Only (RY40HPLM01B) $429.00 (was $449.00)
- Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 20 in. Push Lawn Mower with 6.0 Ah Battery and Charger (RY40HPLM06K) $359.00
- Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 20 in. Push Lawn Mower, Tool Only (RY40HPLM06B) $279.00
- Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 20 in. Multi-Blade Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with 8.0 Ah Battery (RY40HPLM08K) $599.00
- Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 21 in. Push Lawn Mower with 8.0 Ah Battery and Charger (RY40HPLM05K) $499.00
- Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 21 in. Cross-Cut All-Wheel-Drive Mower with Two 6.0 Ah Batteries (RY40HPLM03K2) $849.00
- Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 21 in. Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with Two 6.0 Ah Batteries (RY40HPLM02K2) $739.00
- Ryobi 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series 21 in. Multi-Blade Push Mower with Two 6.0 Ah Batteries (RY401220) $749.00
- Ryobi 40V 18 in. 2-in-1 Push Lawn Mower with 6.0 Ah Battery and Charger (RY401101) $329.00
String trimmer and edger deals
The Expand-It platform on these trimmers means a single powerhead can swap among brush cutter, edger, pole saw, and other attachments, which usually pays back the price within a few seasons compared to buying separate tools.
- Ryobi 40V Attachment Capable Trimmer, 550 CFM Blower, Edger and Line Bundle (RY40CK201K-RYEDG-AC0580PCL) $279.00 (was $362.97)
- Ryobi 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series 17 in. Carbon Fiber Shaft String Trimmer Kit (RY402110) $279.00 (was $329.00)
- Ryobi 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series 17 in. Attachment Capable String Trimmer Kit (RY40HPST02K) $239.00 (was $249.00)
- Ryobi 40V Attachment Capable 15 in. String Trimmer and 550 CFM Blower Combo Kit (RY40CK201K) $249.00
- Ryobi 40V 15 in. Expand-It Attachment Capable String Trimmer Kit (RY40ST01K) $159.00
- Ryobi 40V 15 in. Expand-It Attachment Capable String Trimmer, Tool Only (RY40ST01B) $119.00
- Ryobi 40V 15 in. Expand-It String Trimmer and Edger Kit (RY40ST01K-RYEDG) $258.00
- Ryobi 40V Expand-It Attachment Capable Powerhead Kit (RY40PH01K) $149.00
- Ryobi 40V Expand-It Powerhead and Tiller Kit (RY40PH01K-RYTIL) $298.00
Leaf blower and vacuum deals
Spring debris and last fall’s leftover oak leaves call for serious airflow. The 800 CFM Whisper Series is the quiet option for tight neighborhoods, while the Vac Attack handles bagging duty when blowing isn’t enough.
- Ryobi 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series 800 CFM Leaf Blower Kit (RY40HPLB01K) $349.00
- Ryobi 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series 800 CFM Leaf Blower, Tool Only (RY40HPLB01B) $251.91
- Ryobi 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series 850 CFM Backpack Leaf Blower Kit (RY40HPLB02K) $629.00
- Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 650 CFM Leaf Blower and Carbon Fiber String Trimmer Kit (RY40HPCK201K) $299.00
- Ryobi 40V 550 CFM Leaf Blower Kit (RY40LB01K) $159.00
- Ryobi 40V 550 CFM Leaf Blower, Tool Only (RY40LB01B) $119.00
- Ryobi 40V 450 CFM Variable-Speed Jet-Fan Leaf Blower, Tool Only (RY404012BTL) $99.00
- Ryobi 40V Vac Attack Leaf Vacuum/Mulcher Kit (RY40451) $229.00
- Ryobi 40V Vac Attack Leaf Vacuum/Mulcher with Lawn and Leaf Bag Kit (RY40451-AC04313) $243.00
- Ryobi 40V Vac Attack Leaf Vacuum/Mulcher, Tool Only (RY40405BTL) $149.00
- Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 600 CFM Leaf Blower/Mulcher/Vacuum (RY404150) $299.00
Chainsaw and pole saw deals
The 16-inch brushless chainsaw kit is the most-discounted saw of the bunch, but the bundled version with the universal chainsaw bag drops nearly $100 off list at $249. The pole saw is the right call for limbing without a ladder.
- Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 16 in. Chainsaw Kit with Chainsaw Bag (RY40HPCW02K-A48CW01) $249.00 (was $348.97)
- Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 16 in. Chainsaw, Tool Only (RY40HPCW02B) $199.00 (was $219.00)
- Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 20 in. Chainsaw with 8.0 Ah Battery (RY40HPCW03K) $469.00
- Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 20 in. Chainsaw, Tool Only (RY40HPCW03B) $349.00
- Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 12 in. Top Handle Chainsaw Kit (RY40590) $279.00
- Ryobi 40V 10 in. Pole Saw Kit (RY40560) $199.00
- Ryobi 40V 10 in. Pole Saw, Tool Only (RY40506BTL) $149.00
Hedge trimmer deals
If your hedges have run wild over the off-season, the 18-inch pole hedge trimmer reaches the tops of arborvitae without a ladder. The 24-inch standard trimmer is a more conventional pick for boxwoods and shorter rows.
- Ryobi 40V 24 in. Hedge Trimmer Kit (RY40HG01K) $169.00
- Ryobi 40V 24 in. Hedge Trimmer, Tool Only (RY40HG01B) $119.00
- Ryobi 40V 18 in. Pole Hedge Trimmer Kit (RY40630) $219.00
- Ryobi 40V 18 in. Pole Hedge Trimmer, Tool Only (RY40603BTL) $149.00
Pressure washer and power station deals
The 40V system covers more than yard care. The Whisper Series 2,000 PSI pressure washer is the right tool for siding, decks, and fences, and the 1,800-watt inverter power station works as a job-site power source or a backup for short outages.
- Ryobi 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series 2,000 PSI Pressure Washer, Tool Only (RY40306BTLVNM) $399.00
- Ryobi 40V HP Brushless EZClean 600 PSI Power Cleaner Kit (RY124052K) $199.00
- Ryobi 40V 1,200 PSI Pressure Washer, Tool Only (RY40HPPW12B) $199.00
- Ryobi 40V 1,800-Watt Portable Battery Inverter Power Station with Two 6.0 Ah Batteries (RYi1802B6) $899.00
- Ryobi 40V 1,800-Watt Portable Battery Inverter Power Station, Tool Only (RYi1802BT) $649.00
- Ryobi 40V HP Brushless Earth Auger Powerhead with 8 in. Bit Kit (RY40710) $449.00
Batteries, chargers, and snow tools
This is the section to bookmark for next winter and to scan now if you’re juggling tools across one or two batteries. The dual-port rapid charger is $50 off and ends the wait between mowing the front yard and edging the back.
- Ryobi 40V Lithium-Ion 4 Ah High Capacity Battery 2-Pack (OP4040-2B) $229.00 (was $318.00)
- Ryobi 40V Lithium-Ion Dual Port Rapid Charger (OP409A) $129.00 (was $179.00)
- Ryobi 40V Lithium-Ion 6.0 Ah High Capacity Battery (OP4060A1) $219.00
- Ryobi 40V Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery (OP4040A1) $159.00
- Ryobi 40V Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery and Fast Charger Kit (OP4040408) $199.00
- Ryobi 40V 3-Port Sequential Fast Charger (OP407A) $149.00
- Ryobi 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series 22 in. 2-Stage Self-Propelled Snow Blower with Two 8.0 Ah Batteries (RY408150) $1,399.00
- Ryobi 40V 12 in. Electric Snow Shovel, Tool Only (RY408013BTL) $189.00
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