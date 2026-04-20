Anker’s Prime 3-in-1 MagSafe charger deserves a spot on your nightstand and it’s $80 off at Amazon

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I have an embarrassing number of chargers. My junk drawer full of random blocks and cables might as well be a storage unit at this point. It’s time to consolidate and these Anker deals at Amazon provide an excellent opportunity to do so. If your phone’s charge is at less than 30% right now, you’re contractually obligated to buy one (not really, but it’s a good idea).
Anker Prime MagSafe Charger, 3-in-1 Qi2 25W Certified Wireless Charging StationSee It
The Anker Prime 3-in-1 Qi2.2 MagSafe Charging Station is Anker’s top-spec MagSafe dock, Qi2.2 certified at the new 25W peak, with dedicated pads for Apple Watch and AirPods in a single unit. The thermoelectric cooling system allows it to maintain full 25W charge speeds on the phone without throttling under sustained load, which is where most multi-device MagSafe stands fall down.
Anker Prime Charger, 100W 3-Port GaN USB C Charger BlockSee It
The Anker Prime 100W 3-Port Foldable GaN Charger crams 100W of total output into a foldable-plug brick that covers a MacBook, an iPad, and a phone off a single wall outlet. With only the top USB-C port active, you get up to 100W single-port for the laptop. With three devices plugged in, the station splits power automatically. At $39.99, it’s 43% off, the deepest percentage cut on anything in the current Anker store.
Anker 140W 4-Port MacBook Charger with Smart DisplaySee It
The Anker 140W 4-Port MacBook Charger with Smart Display hits the high end for USB-C output, enough to run a 16-inch MacBook Pro at full speed while simultaneously charging an iPad and two phones off the other three ports. The front-facing Smart Display shows real-time output per port, with touch controls to manually rebalance wattage across devices. That matters if you’ve ever wondered whether your laptop was actually pulling the charge it needed. A 5-foot USB-C comes packed in the box.
Anker Laptop Docking Station, 13-in-1 USB-C Docking StationSee It
The Anker 13-in-1 USB-C Triple-Display Docking Station runs two HDMI outputs plus one DisplayPort, 10 Gbps USB-C and 5 Gbps USB-A data, gigabit Ethernet, audio, an SD/microSD reader, and 85W pass-through charging for the host laptop. Thirteen ports in one aluminum box. It’s Thunderbolt-adjacent connectivity without Thunderbolt pricing, which matters if your machine is a Dell, HP, or Lenovo that doesn’t have TBT in the first place.
Anker Prime Charging Station, 250W 6-Port GaN USB C ChargerSee It
The Anker Prime 250W 6-Port GaN Charging Station packs six ports and 250W total into a desktop unit with a 2.26-inch LCD touch display that lets you set per-port output. That’s useful when you’re charging a laptop, a tablet, and multiple phones and don’t want the station allocating power in a way that stalls one of them. This is Anker’s current flagship desktop charger, down 33% from list. If you’re consolidating a mess of individual bricks behind a desk, one of these replaces five or six chargers cleanly.
Anker Wall Charger and Adapter Deals at Amazon
Anker’s Nano 45W GaN charger with the built-in Care Mode display is down to $27.99 (from $39.99), and the 240W Nano USB-C cable that pairs with high-wattage charging like this is on sale for $16.99.
- Anker Nano 45W GaN USB-C Charger with Smart Display $27.99 (was $39.99)
- Anker 100W 3-Port GaN USB-C Charger with Smart Display $59.99 (was $69.99)
- Anker Nano 240W Braided USB-C Cable (6ft) $16.99 (was $22.99)
- Anker Prime 160W 3-Port Compact GaN Charger with Smart Display $115.99 (was $149.99)
- Anker Nano 70W 3-Port USB-C Charger (Cable Included) $39.99 (was $49.99)
- Anker Nano 5-Port Travel Adapter (200+ Countries) $25.99
- Anker 65W 3-Port Compact Foldable USB-C Charger $29.99 (was $39.99)
- Anker 100W Foldable MacBook Pro Charger (5ft Cable) $27.99
- Anker Power Strip with 2,100J Surge Protector (12 AC, 2 USB-A, 1 USB-C) $28.99
- Anker 9-in-1 Desktop Power Strip with 300J Surge Protection (100W USB-C) $39.99
Anker Power Bank Deals at Amazon
The Anker MagGo 10,000mAh MagSafe-compatible Qi2 power bank is down to $67.99 from $89.99, and the ultra-slim Nano MagSafe 5,000mAh version is $45.99 if you want something pocket-sized built specifically for the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 shape.
- Anker Prime 20,100mAh 3-Port Power Bank (220W Max, TSA-Approved) $179.99
- Anker MagGo 10,000mAh Qi2 MagSafe Power Bank with Stand $67.99 (was $89.99)
- Anker Nano Ultra-Slim 5,000mAh Qi2 MagSafe Power Bank (iPhone Air/17/16) $45.99 (was $54.99)
- Anker MagGo Ultra-Slim 10,000mAh Qi2 MagSafe Power Bank $79.86
Anker Hub and Dock Deals at Amazon
The top-end pick is the Anker Prime TB5 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 dock at $339.99 (down from $399.99), which supports 120 Gbps transfer and dual 8K displays. On the budget side, the 14-in-1 triple-display USB-C dock drops to $48.99 and the 5-in-1 multiport hub is $15.99 if you just need HDMI and a few USB-A ports on a laptop.
- Anker Prime TB5 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 Docking Station (140W) $339.99 (was $399.99)
- Anker Prime 14-Port Docking Station (160W, Dual 4K) $269.99
- Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub (4K HDMI, 90W PD, 3 USB-A) $15.99 (was $19.99)
- Anker USB-C to HDMI Adapter (4K at 60Hz) $12.99 (was $19.99)
- Anker 6-in-1 USB-C Hub with Ethernet (65W PD, 1 Gbps) $29.98 (was $39.99)
- Anker 8-in-1 USB-C Hub with Ethernet (85W PD, 10 Gbps, SD/microSD) $35.98 (was $49.99)
- Anker USB-C to USB-A Adapter (2-Pack, High-Speed Data) $8.98 (was $12.99)
- Anker 14-in-1 Triple-Display Docking Station (Dual 4K HDMI, VGA, 80W PD) $48.99 (was $69.99)
- Anker 11-in-1 USB-C Dual-Monitor Docking Station (4K HDMI + DP, 85W) $49.99 (was $69.99)
Anker Wireless Charger and Car Charger Deals at Amazon
If you don’t need the Prime 3-in-1 featured above, the MagGo 3-in-1 Qi2 foldable stand is a reasonable step down at $79.99, and the Zolo 2-pack of Qi2 MagSafe pads drops to $25.97, less than $13 per pad. For the car, the Prime Qi2 25W vent mount with cooling is $69.99 and the retractable 75W USB-C cable charger is $19.99.
- Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Qi2 Foldable MagSafe Charging Stand (Adapter Included) $79.99 (was $109.99)
- Anker MagGo UFO 3-in-1 Qi2 Foldable Travel Charger $75.99 (was $89.99)
- Anker MagSafe 3-in-1 Cube Foldable Charging Stand (30W Adapter Included) $90.66 (was $129.99)
- Anker Prime Qi2 25W MagSafe Car Vent Mount Charger (60W Adapter) $69.99 (was $89.99)
- Anker Zolo Qi2 MagSafe Wireless Charging Pad (2-Pack) $25.97 (was $39.99)
- Anker MagGo Qi2 MagSafe Wireless Charging Pad (Adapter Included) $25.99 (was $35.99)
- Anker Retractable 75W USB-C Car Charger $19.99 (was $29.99)
- Anker Nano Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Car Charger (360° Mount, Adapter Included) $44.99 (was $59.99)
Anker Charging Station and Power Strip Deals at Amazon
For a simpler desktop setup than the 250W Prime station featured above, the Prime 200W 6-port GaN charger is $79.99 and the Nano 67W travel-oriented 6-in-1 power strip with a flat-plug 5-foot cord is $39.99.
- Anker Prime 200W 6-Port GaN Desktop Charging Station $79.99
- Anker Nano 100W 7-in-1 Power Strip with Retractable InstaCord $79.99
- Anker Prime 240W 8-in-1 USB-C Power Strip (Detachable 5ft Cord) $129.99
- Anker Nano 67W 6-in-1 Travel Power Strip (5ft Flat-Plug Cord) $39.99 (was $49.99)
2025 PopSci Best of What’s New