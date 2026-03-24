These editor-approved De’Longhi espresso machines are 20 to 33% off at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

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De’Longhi is discounting its espresso machines ahead of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, with prices cut 20 to 33 percent across the lineup. That ranges from the entry-level Stilosa at $100 all the way up to the fully automatic Rivelia at $1,200. De’Longhi machines tend to hold their prices well, so these are some of the better deals we’ve seen on them — particularly the La Specialista models in the mid-range.



The De’Longhi Stilosa is $100, down from $150. It’s a manual espresso machine with a 15-bar pump and a steam wand for frothing milk — nothing fancy, but it pulls a decent shot and it’s the cheapest way to stop spending $6 a day at a coffee shop. It doesn’t have a built-in grinder, so you’ll need to grind separately or buy pre-ground espresso.

De’Longhi semi-automatic espresso machines

De’Longhi’s semi-automatic La Specialista line sits in the sweet spot for home espresso — built-in grinder, tamping assistance, and milk frothing, but you still have control over the shot. The Dedica Duo is a more compact option if counter space is tight.

De’Longhi fully automatic espresso machines

These are the bean-to-cup machines — pour in whole beans, press a button, get espresso. They cost more upfront but they’re genuinely effortless to use day-to-day.

De’Longhi Rivelia $1,199.95 (was $1,499.95) — 20% off. Fully automatic with a built-in grinder, milk frother, and an easy-swap bean hopper so you can switch between regular and decaf. Available in multiple colors.

$1,199.95 (was $1,499.95) — 20% off. Fully automatic with a built-in grinder, milk frother, and an easy-swap bean hopper so you can switch between regular and decaf. Available in multiple colors. De’Longhi La Specialista Maestro $999.95 (was $1,299.95) — 23% off. Built-in grinder with both automatic and manual milk frothing options.

Other De’Longhi kitchen deals

De’Longhi Digital Air Fry Convection Toaster Oven (14L) $249.95 (was $329.95) — 24% off. Air fry, bake, broil, toast, and reheat in one countertop oven.