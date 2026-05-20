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Long before humans smacked “delete” to obliterate typos, we fixed mistakes and revised written language the old-fashioned way: by rubbing errors clean off the page.

The quintessential pink eraser is now a mainstay in household junk drawers, classrooms, and office supply cabinets, but how exactly do these ingenious little pieces of technology work? How do erasers erase?

The history of erasers

Humans have marked stuff with graphite for thousands of years. However, modern pencils—which encase graphite, or a mixture of graphite and clay, in wood—date back to the 17th century.

Contemporary erasers, meanwhile, came fashionably late. Their precursors include balled-up stale bread and wax. Then, in the 18th century, natural rubber was used as an eraser. Later, in the 19th century, raw rubber erasers were toughened up with heat and sulphur. And, finally plastic erasers debuted in the 20th century. Whether erasers were snackable, heat-treated, or even electrified, the fundamentals of erasing remain. Pencils and erasers work together through the forces of attraction—and friction.

A late 19th century postcard shows people harvesting natural rubber from rubber trees. Early erasers were made using natural rubber. Image: Contributor / Getty Images / Sepia Times

“When you run a pencil over paper, tiny little pieces of carbon flake off and stay on the paper, and that’s what leaves the pencil mark,” Dr. Joseph A. Schwarcz, a chemistry professor who directs the Office for Science and Society at McGill University, tells Popular Science. The pencil’s “lead”—a misnomer, as it’s not actually lead—isn’t just lodged between the fibers in paper; as graphite particles shear off, they also sit atop the page and remain there due to “a very small attraction between molecules,” Schwarcz explains.

That’s where the eraser comes in, Schwarcz says. “There’s a greater adhesion of those little [graphite] particles to rubber than to the paper, so when you rub the rubber over the paper, it removes them.”

Several thousand years before colonizers commercialized rubber, Mesoamericans developed tools and recreational items with natural latex by tapping and processing the fluid in native rubber trees. While synthetic erasers, composed of substances such as polyvinyl chloride, are now more popular than natural rubber in some parts of the world, all erasers generally work the same way: “The graphite particles are attracted more to the eraser than they are to the paper,” says Schwarcz.

“There’s also a slight abrasion effect, where you’re dislodging the graphite particles by friction,” Schwarcz adds. This process erodes some of the paper, which helps explain why so many different varieties of erasers exist; softer erasers tend to be gentler on the page, while firmer erasers are generally more durable and precise.

The science behind the attraction

The chemical attractions Schwarcz describes are called van der Waals forces. “Molecules have tiny little charges distributed over the atoms, and the positive charges will attract the negative charges. So paper will have some molecules with negative charges that are attracted to the positive surfaces of the graphite,” Schwarcz says. Basically, when you write with a pencil, the graphite stays on the page thanks to forces of attraction.

But the attraction between graphite and paper is pretty weak. So when you rub an eraser on a piece of paper, friction basically disrupts the attraction between the graphite and the page, and the graphite that was once on the paper ends up sticking to the eraser.

On a molecular level, graphite is made up of many two-dimensional sheets of carbon, known as graphene, stacked one upon another and held together by van der Waals forces.

“There’s this cloud of electrons on one layer of graphene, and another cloud of electrons on another layer of graphene,” Dr. Justin Caram, an associate professor of chemistry at the University of California, Los Angeles, tells Popular Science. The electrons on these sheets can “randomly fluctuate” to make one side a little positively charged, and the other a little negatively charged.

“Because positive and negative charges interact with each other, that binds things together,” Caram says. In other words, we have van der Waals forces to thank for why graphite sticks together on a page.

Although individual sheets of graphene are “completely neutral and have no intrinsic dipole”—or inherently positive and negative side—“they still interact with each other because of these random fluctuations.” Caram adds, “That’s what a van der Waals force is. It’s basically a force between any two things where the electrons can move around and compensate for one another,” keeping things together—if somewhat weakly.

What about erasable markers and inks?

Whiteboard markers and dry erasers function similarly to pencil erasers but with added complexity, incorporating a slick writing surface to prevent ink absorption and an oily release agent to suspend ink over the board. A quick swipe of a dry eraser easily disrupts the bond between the oily agent and the whiteboard.

However, some erasable inks work differently. Penmakers such as Pilot use thermochromic ink that responds to temperature changes (sort of like a mood ring), becoming clear when exposed to heat.

So as you rub an eraser against the page, this friction boosts temperatures above 140 degrees Fahrenheit, triggering a regulator in the ink. This temporarily breaks “the bond between the color former and the color developer,” writes Pilot, “effectively erasing your writing.”

The word “effectively” is doing a whole lot of work in this sentence, because whatever you’ve written is still technically there—absorbed into the paper. Pilot explains: “With enough cooling, (like placing the paper in a freezer), at approximately [negative four degrees Fahrenheit], the components would combine again, and your writing could reappear!”

To err(ase) is human

Ink isn’t usually reactive to temperature like erasable inks, making it tricky or impossible to “erase” errors without marring writing surfaces like paper. “Ink is carried by liquid into the fibers [ of a piece of paper], and when the liquid dries the ink stays behind,” says Caram. Compared to graphite, “it’s much more embedded in the actual molecular network that makes up the paper.”

Mass-produced correction fluids, pens, and tapes (think: Wite-Out, Tipp-Ex, and Liquid Paper) took off in the mid-20th century to conceal inky, typewritten mistakes. Yet, the underlying concept of covering up errors by effectively painting over them is much older.

Ancient artisans in Egypt used white paint to cover up errors on papyrus, including to narrow the gut of a jackal in an illustration from the Book of the Dead, researchers at Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum said in March.

A secretary uses an eraser to fix a mistake on a page in her Underwood typewriter in a photograph taken around 1945. Image: Stringer / Getty Images / Herbert

Many pencils now feature built-in erasers, an innovation that was first patented in Philadelphia in 1868. Yet, as inseparable as they now seem, modern pencils and erasers didn’t wed right away.

Japanese pencil and stationery maker Tombow, for example, released its first pencil in 1913; the company tells Popular Science that it developed its first eraser, the Iron Helmet Eraser (“Tetsu-kabuto Jikeshi”), 26 years later.

Due to “wartime economic blockades,” Tombow said its initial eraser was “manufactured using oils and fats instead of natural rubber.” Material shortages later drove the development of plastic erasers.

Now, even as screen time defines much of modern life, the modern pencil and eraser live on, as students, artists, and office workers snap them up by the billions each year.

With pencil and pen sales projected to rise (and autocorrect now ever present in written communication), errors and revisions haven’t really gone anywhere; some tools just make them more (or less) obvious to others.

Whether you’re a scribe touching up a sacred text or a student erasing doodles in the margins, mistakes are only human. And one way or another, covering them up is, too.

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