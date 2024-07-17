120+ of the best Prime Day deals under $100, as chosen by our editors

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Prime Day 2024 is in full swing, and it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the millions of deals being thrown at you in rapid succession. Don’t worry, the PopSci Goods team has sifted through them and found TK of the best Prime Day deals you can get for under $100 across all categories. Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial here.
Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 4 $79.99 (Was $99.99)
The Wonderboom 4 is Ultimate Ears’ latest ultra-portable pool-friendly speaker, and it sounds far better than you’d think, given its modest size. In our early tests, the Wonderboom 4 has deeper bass and clearer midrange performance than any speaker we’ve tested in its held-in-the-palm-of-our-hand size class. We’re also fans of its design, from the mesh covering made partially out of recycled plastic to the giant volume buttons that are easy to press and impossible to miss. Ultimate Ears says the Wonderboom 4 lasts up to 14 hours per charge, and its IP67 rating means it can be fully submerged underwater without being permanently damaged. Though it probably won’t be because it floats. Don’t skip this deal if you need an ultra-portable speaker that can still pack a punch.
The best kitchen Prime Day deals under $100
- BrüMate Toddy XL, $27.99 (Was $39.99)
- VIVA Nicola White Porcelain Japanese Style Tea Pot, $43.16 (Was $54)
- COSORI Smart Electric Gooseneck Kettle, $66.29 (Was $77.99)
- ThermoPro TempSpike, $62.99 (Was $99.99)
- Ninja BC155PS Blast Portable Blender (Two-Pack), $89.99 (Was $112.99)
- Humangear GoPouch, $12.76 (Was $15.95)
- Humangear GoToob+ 3-Pack, $27.15 (Was $29.99)
- Souper Cubes 1 Cup Silicone Freezer Molds With Lids, $27.99 (Was $34.99)
- Kamsah Hand Made and Hand Painted Tagine Pot, $59.46 (Was $84.95)
- COSORI TurboBlaze Air Fryer, $85.49 (Was $119.99)
- Levoit Core 300 Air Purifier, $78.99 (Was $99.99)
- LEVOIT Core300-P Air Purifier for Home Allergies Pets Hair in Bedroom, $79.99 (Was $99.99)
- Eureka Lightweight Powerful Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $63.99 (Was $79.99)
- EUREKA Lightweight Vacuum Cleaner for Carpets and Hard Floors, $58.90 (Was $83)
The best beauty and skincare Prime Day deals under $100
- selfmade Corrective Experience Lightweight Jelly Cream $18 (Was $30)
- Real Techniques Everyday Eye Essentials 8 Piece Makeup Brush Set $12.49 (Was $19.99)
- NuDerma Professional High-Frequency Wand $74.96 (Was $99.95)
- NuDerma Clinical High-Frequency Wand $94.47 (Was $149.95)
- NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer $27.97 (Was $39.95)
- NanoSteamer PRO Professional 4-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer $51.27 (Was $89.95)
- Shark HT202 SmoothStyle Heated Comb + Blow Dryer Brush $79.99 (Was $99.99)
- Remington Shine Therapy 1 inch Hair Straightener Iron $21.56 (Was $29.99)
- Remington Shine Therapy 2 inch Hair Straightener Iron $25.59 (Was $34.99)
- Remington Pearl Pro Ceramic Flat Iron, Black $24.69 (Was $33.99)
- Remington Teardrop Barrel Curling Wand, for Textured Waves $16.59 (Was $22.97)
- REMINGTON SHINE THERAPY Curling Wand Infused with Argan Oil & Keratin $23.39 (Was $29.99)
- Remington Damage Protection Hair Dryer with Ceramic + Ionic + Tourmaline Technology $19.87 (Was $21.99)
- InstaSkincare Glycolic Acid Serum for Face 15% Strength $7.99 (Was $9.99)
- InstaSkincare Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Face (2 Oz) $7.99 (Was $9.49)
- InstaSkincare Vitamin C Serum for Face and Eyes with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E $23.99 (Was 29.99)
- InstaSkincare DOUBLE SIZED (2Oz) Retinol Serum for Face with Hyaluronic Acid $7.99 (Was $9.99)
- InstaSkincare Collagen Face Moisturizer with Airless Pump $11.99 (Was $13.49)
- L’Occitane Cleansing & Softening Almond Shower Oil $36.80 (Was $46)
- L’Occitane Ultra Rich Body Cream $39.20 (Was $49)
- L’OCCITANE Shea Butter Extra-Gentle Solid Soap $12 (Was $15)
- L’OCCITANE Shea Butter Hand Cream $10.40 (Was $13)
- Philips Norelco OneBlade Unisex Personal Body Groomer $22.95 (Was $29.99)
- Panasonic Body Hair Trimmer for Men $56.80 (Was $74.99)
- Remington Balder Boss Cordless Head Shaver $79.99 (Was $99.99)
- Remington WDF5030A Smooth & Silky Electric Shaver for Women $31.51 (Was $41.99)
- InstaSkincare Collagen Peptides Powder (1 lb) $19.19 (Was $22.79)
- InstaSkincare Collagen Peptides Power (10 oz) $13.49 (Was $23.99)
The best pet Prime Day deals under $100
- eufy Pet Water Fountain $29.99 (Was $45.99)
- FRONTLINE Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Cats Over 1.5 lbs., 3 Treatments $30.02 (Was $49.99)
- FURminator Tub-Free Deshedding Foam Comb for Cats $10.19 (Was $11.99)
- Furminator DeShedding Grooming Wipes for Cats $8.87 (Was $10.99)
- Fresh Step Clumping Cat Litter, 32 lbs. $19.43 (Was $32.39)
- Fresh Step Lightweight Clumping Cat Litter $18.45 (Was $32.39)
- Fresh Step Clumping Cat Litter, Advanced $20.15 (Was $31.43)
- PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder with Camera $99.99 (Was $139.99)
- PETLIBRO Interactive Cat Toys for Indoor Cats $18.99 (Was $30.99)
- PETMAKER Cat Scratching Post $11.99 (Was $17.95)
- INABA Churu Broth for Cats $10.94 (Was $17.99)
- SunStyle Home Calming Cat and Dog Bed $16.49 (Was $32.99)
- Halo Adult Wet Cat Food $17.39 (Was $33.99)
- Furhaven 15.75″ Tall Playground for Indoor Cats $24.60 (Was $32.99)
- PetSafe Interior Cat Door $10.95 (Was $15.99)
- Made4Pets Cat Bed and House $19.99 (Was $39.99)
- Supet Cat Harness and Leash $8.94 (Was $12.97)
- Bedsure Extra Large Orthopedic Dog Bed with Removable Washable Cover $35.98 (Was $44.99)
- Bedsure Dog Bed for Large Dogs $22.99 (Was $29.99)
- Bedsure Large Waterproof Blanket for Bed $40.79 (Was $52.99)
- Bedsure Waterproof Dog Blankets for Small Dogs $10.39 (Was $16.89)
- Bedsure Large Dog Crate Bed $29.74 (Was $39.99)
- Dremel 7350-PET 4V Pet & Dog Nail Grinder $34.77 (Was $43.48)
- FRONTLINE Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Small Dogs Upto 5 to 22 lbs., 3 Treatments $30.02 (Was $49.99)
- FRONTLINE Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Small Dogs Upto 5 to 22 lbs., 6 Treatments $55.29 (Was $81.99)
- FRONTLINE Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Medium Dogs Up to 23 to 44 lbs., 3 Treatments $30.02 (Was $49.99)
- FRONTLINE Plus for Dogs Flea and Tick Treatment (Medium Dog, 23-44 lbs.) 6 Doses (Blue Box) $55.29 (Was $81.99)
- FRONTLINE Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Large Dogs Up to 45 to 88 lbs., 3 Treatments $30.02 (Was $49.99)
- Frontline Plus for Dogs Large Dog (45 to 88 pounds) Flea and Tick Treatment, 6 Doses $55.29 (Was $81.99)
- FRONTLINE Shield Flea & Tick Treatment for Large Dogs 41-80 lbs., Count of 3 $37.59 (Was $46.99)
- FRONTLINE Shield Flea & Tick Treatment for Large Dogs 41-80 lbs., Count of 6 $37.59 (Was $46.99)
- FRONTLINE Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for X-Large Dogs Up to 89 to 132 lbs., 3 Treatments $30.02 (Was $49.99)
- FRONTLINE Plus for Dogs Flea and Tick Treatment (Extra Large Dog, 89-132 lbs.) 6 Doses (Red Box) $55.29 (Was $81.99)
- FRONTLINE Shield Flea & Tick Treatment for X-Large Dogs 81-120 lbs., Count of 6 $66.39 (Was $82.98)
- FURminator Rinse-Free deShedding Spray for Dogs, 8.5 oz $7 (Was $12.99)
- FURminator Curry Comb, Dog Comb with Rubber Teeth for Short and Medium Coats $6.96 (Was $8.49)
The best Prime Day fitness deals under $100
- Cyclace Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser $44.99 (Was $59.99)
- Peloton Bike Mat $60 (Was $75)
- Lifepro Roman Chair Hyperextension Bench $68.38 (Was $89.99)
- Lifepro Bulgarian Split Squat Stand Max $67.99 (Was $84.99)
- Yes4All Chrome Grip Encased Hex Dumbbells $27.69 (Was $35)
- Yes4All Cast Iron Ruck Plate $22.99 (Was $27.99)
- Peloton Dumbbells (15 lbs.) $80.75 (Was $95)
The best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals under $100
- Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3, $56.99 (Was $99.99)
- Sony SRS-XB100, $38 (Was $59.99)
- Sony SRS-XE200, $73 (Was $129.99)
- Sony ULT FIELD 1, $98 (Was $129.99)
- JBL Go 3, $29.95 (Was $49.95)
- Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker, $79 (Was $119)
- Soundcore Glow Mini Portable Speaker, $31.99 (Was $39.99)
- Soundcore Motion 300, $59.99 (Was $79.99)
- Soundcore Glow Portable Speaker, $79.99 (Was $99.99)
- Soundcore Boom 2 Outdoor Speaker, $89.99 (Was $129.99)
The best Prime Day headphone deals under $100
- Sennheiser IE 200 In-Ear Audiophile Headphones $95 (Was $149)
- Audio-Technica ATH-M30x Professional Studio Monitor Headphones $53 (Was $69)
- FiiO FH11 HiFi 1DD+1BA Hybrid Driver IEM $44 (Was $55)
- FiiO FH3 Wired High-Resolution MMCX 1DD+2BA IEM $88 (Was $108)
- Linsoul Kiwi Ears Quartet 2DD+2BA Hybrid In-Ear Monitor $88 (Was $109)
- Edifier WH700NB Wireless ANC Bluetooth 5.3 Over-Ear Headphones $34 (Was $49)
- Edifier NeoBuds Pro 2 ANC Earbuds with Spatial Audio, LDAC & LHDC & AAC $99 (Was $129)
- OneOdio Pro-10 Wired Over-Ear Headphones for Studio Monitoring & DJ Mixing $28 (Was $35)
- OneOdio Pro-50 Hi-Res Over-Ear Headphones w/ 50mm drivers for Studio Monitoring and Mixing $39 (Was $50)
- OneOdio Monitor 60 High-Resolution Professional Studio Headphones $68 (Was $80)
- OneOdio A70 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones w/ 40mm drivers, 72H Playtime & wired playback $40 (Was $55)
- 1MORE SonoFlow ANC Bluetooth Headphones w/ LDAC for Hi-Res Wireless & 70H Playtime $60 (Was $80)
- 1MORE Triple Driver Hi-Res Earphones w/ 1DD + 2BA $48 (Was $68)
- 1MORE Fit SE S30 Open Sports Earbuds w/ Ear Hooks, Bluetooth 5.3 $48 (Was $70)
- EarFun Air Pro 3 ANC Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.3 w/ Qualcomm® aptX Adaptive $49 (Was $82)
- EarFun Air 2 Bluetooth 5.3 Earbuds w/ 10mm Drivers and LDAC $39 (Was $49)
- EarFun Free Pro 3 Noise-Cancelling Wireless Earbuds w/ Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Snapdragon Sound $59 (Was $79)
- EarFun Wave Pro ANC Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones w/ LDAC Hi-Res Sound $55 (Was $79)
- TREBLAB Z2 Over-the-Ear ANC Bluetooth 5.0 Workout Headphones $70 (Was $120)
- Skullcandy Hesh Evo Wireless Headphones w/ 36Hr Battery $65 (Was $105)
- Skullcandy Rail Wireless Earbuds w/ 42Hr Battery, Skull-iQ, Alexa Enabled $40 (Was $80)
- Skullcandy Push Active Wireless Earbuds w/ earhooks, 43Hr Battery, Skull-iQ, Alexa Enabled $47 (Was $80)
- Skullcandy Grind Wireless Earbuds w/ 40Hr Battery, Skull-iQ, Alexa Enabled $37 (Was $80)
- ACEFAST T6 Wireless Translucent Earbuds with ENC Noise-Canceling $22 (Was $30)
- ACEFAST T8 Bluetooth 5.3 Translucent Earbuds w/ LED Power Display, Wireless Charging Case & Touch Controls $37 (Was $50)
- ACEFAST T9 True Wireless Earbuds 5.3 Headphones with ENC Noise Canceling & LED Power Display $25 (Was $33)