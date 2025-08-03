How to properly (and safely) clean your laptop

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Cleaning your laptop is an important job for several reasons. First and foremost: It keeps your laptop in good working order. If dust and dirt are getting into the ports, into the screen hinge, and between the keys then you’re going to run into problems sooner rather than later. Keep your laptop neat and tidy and it’ll last longer.

There are plenty of other reasons, from being able to take out your laptop in the local coffee shop without embarrassment to getting more money for it if you upgrade. You might be surprised at how much more people are willing to pay for a second-hand laptop if it’s in good condition.

Don’t let the idea that it’s an expensive or time-consuming chore put you off either, because it isn’t. A little cleaning every so often is all you need. Here’s how to go about it without causing any damage to your computer. Before you get started, turn off your laptop, unplug all cables from ports, and disconnect it from any power outlets.

What you’ll need

You can clean your laptop with a small number of inexpensive materials and supplies. Less is generally more:

Cleaning the screen

Don’t leave your laptop screen on when cleaning it. Image: Bram Naus/Unsplash

The screen is perhaps the most delicate part of your laptop, so you want to take extra care here: A busted display essentially makes your laptop useless (unless you have a spare external monitor on hand), and it’s an expensive repair too. Always err on the side of caution when cleaning your laptop screen.

The best approach here (and Apple agrees) is to use a lint-free, microfiber cloth that’s only slightly damp. Water is recommended, though 70 percent isopropyl wipes are OK if you have noticeable marks to remove. Be gentle with the wiping, and work methodically from the top of the screen to the bottom.

It’s fine to buy a screen-cleaning solution if you think the situation demands it, but make sure you’re getting a product that’s certified for use on your type of machine, and check the reviews before buying. If you use a liquid, apply it to the cloth you’re using first—don’t apply it directly to the screen.

As HP says, use careful circular motions to create the friction needed to remove the accumulated grime. Don’t apply any more pressure than you need to—holding the back of the laptop lid with the other hand can help here—then use a dry part of your cloth or a separate cloth to clean off any moisture.

Cleaning the base

With the rest of your laptop, you’re dealing with components that are a little less fragile than the display. However, the general approach is the same. Most manufacturers (including Dell) recommend using a soft, microfiber cloth to wipe away dirt and debris. (The microfiber will ensure you don’t add any scratches or marks while cleaning.)

Use the same liquids as for the screen, if you need to—water, 70 percent isopropyl wipes, approved laptop cleaning fluid—but use small amounts, applied to the cloth first, and avoid getting anything inside ports or between keys. Any liquid that creeps inside your laptop chassis is likely to cause damage.

Avoid using household cleaners, aerosol sprays, solvents, and abrasives, as these are likely to cause damage too. You can either leave your laptop to dry, or dry it off with a clean part of the cloth you’re using (or a separate cloth). Avoid paper towels and facial tissues, which may be too harsh on your laptop (and might leave pieces behind).

One other useful recommendation from Samsung and others is to use a can of compressed air: This can help blast away bits of dirt and small particles that have gathered around ports or between laptop keys. As with the other instructions though, be careful, as you don’t want sharp blasts of air affecting anything inside the laptop. Use short bursts, angled in a way where they won’t do any damage.