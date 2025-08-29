If you edit photos or videos, you need this 1TB SSD on sale for $79 at Amazon for Labor Day

This 1TB drive is usually $110 and it's essential gear if you're a content creator or just an avid photo nerd.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

Samsung T7 SSD deal headerSam
You probably don't need this many of them. Samsung

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It’s a holiday weekend here in the United States, which makes it a great time to capture photos and videos of the festivities. As a professional photographer (and middling video shooter), I rely on portable SSDs for every day editing work and the Samsung T7 series are some of the best on the market. Right now, you can get a 1TB portable SSD for just $79 during Amazon’s Labor Day sale. This is the lowest price I have seen anywhere this year, so grab a few and keep your computer’s built-in hard drive free and clear.

SAMSUNG T7 Portable SSD, 1TB External Solid State Drive $79 (was $110)

Samsung T7 SSD on a blue background
The gray version is cheaper than the other colors.

Samsung
See It

This portable SSD is probably smaller than the stack cards in your wallet, but it’s a super-fast backup drive. It has 1TB of built-in storage and transfers data via a USB 3.2 connection. It boasts read and write speeds up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, respectively, which means you can move a full memory card full of media in just a few minutes.

Portable SSDs like this are essential if you’re working on photos and videos for a few reasons. Keeping the files on this external drive allows your programs to work at maximum speed thanks to an un-cluttered built-in drive. The high-speed connection is fast enough to edit 4K video files in real time with no stuttering. I keep several of these in my travel bags and on my desk at home and always edit directly off of them. It’s a great work flow.

More Samsung SSD deals

 

More deals, reviews, and buying guides

SEE MORE GEAR
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.