If you edit photos or videos, you need this 1TB SSD on sale for $79 at Amazon for Labor Day

It’s a holiday weekend here in the United States, which makes it a great time to capture photos and videos of the festivities. As a professional photographer (and middling video shooter), I rely on portable SSDs for every day editing work and the Samsung T7 series are some of the best on the market. Right now, you can get a 1TB portable SSD for just $79 during Amazon’s Labor Day sale. This is the lowest price I have seen anywhere this year, so grab a few and keep your computer’s built-in hard drive free and clear.

This portable SSD is probably smaller than the stack cards in your wallet, but it’s a super-fast backup drive. It has 1TB of built-in storage and transfers data via a USB 3.2 connection. It boasts read and write speeds up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, respectively, which means you can move a full memory card full of media in just a few minutes.

Portable SSDs like this are essential if you’re working on photos and videos for a few reasons. Keeping the files on this external drive allows your programs to work at maximum speed thanks to an un-cluttered built-in drive. The high-speed connection is fast enough to edit 4K video files in real time with no stuttering. I keep several of these in my travel bags and on my desk at home and always edit directly off of them. It’s a great work flow.

