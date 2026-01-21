Jabra transforms headsets into headphones with new Evolve3 75 & 85

Jabra's new, shockingly slim over- and on-ear headsets feature an everyday design that can transition effortlessly from professional to personal use.

By Tony Ware

Published

I’m in the lobby of a Las Vegas hotel and casino, where roller bag wheels hiss across marble and slot-machine chimes compete for oxygen. Everything is auditioning for my attention, but I’m transfixed by someone reaching into a purse and pulling out headphones carrying cases so slim I assume they’re empty. But these are no hollow accessories. Inside are Jabra’s new Evolve3 line: low-profile, fold-flat headsets built for hybrid work and the hours that blur around it, engineered to disappear into your day and bag.

A smiling lady wearing a Warm Grey Jabra Evolve3 85 headset while she takes a meeting on her laptop

So, the Evolve3 85 (over-the-ear, above) and Evolve3 75 (on-the-ear, bottom of the page) headphones pack easily. What’s equally impressive is what Jabra has packed inside them. They ditch the usual boom arm for Jabra ClearVoice—a deep neural network model paired with multi-mic algorithms that claims to learn what “you” sounds like in a crowded room, so there’s no more shouting in a corner. (Trained on 60+ million sentences by parent company GN’s hearing division, it promises 96% word capture; 99% in an open office.) Adaptive ANC responds in real time to both your environment and how the headset seals, and it keeps working during calls, not only in the quiet moments between them. Spatial Sound places voices with a little more front-to-back realism, so long meetings feel less like they’re happening inside your head until you throw it back in frustration.

Despite the understated profile, these headphones pack stamina: up to 25 hours of calls and 120 hours of music on Evolve3 85 with ANC/busylight off (22/110 on Evolve3 75), plus a 10-minute fast charge for up to 10 more hours, and wireless charging for desk-drop life. One-touch voice access is integrated for GenAI prompts and high-accuracy transcription. Bluetooth 5.4 with LC3 codec is made for the playlists that fuel productivity. For IT teams, there’s secure Bluetooth Low Energy with a pre-paired adapter included, UC-certified virtual meeting platform variants, Bluetooth Native for direct device connections, and centralized fleet control through Jabra Plus Management; users get personal tweaks through the Jabra Plus app (with a desktop version planned for later in 2026). Replaceable batteries and parts, recycled/bio-circular materials, and TCO generation 10 certification round out the “one device you only buy once” mindset.

Who says hybrid work has to be messy? Evolve3 85 and 75 in Black arrive March 1, 2026, for $649 and $463 (list price at launch), with Warm Gray landing in April.

