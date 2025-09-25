Walmart’s gaming PC clearance sale drops prices on laptops, desktops, graphics cards, and more

Whatever you need to upgrade your PC gaming experience, Walmart has it on sale right now. That includes laptops, desktops, graphics cards, and more.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

There are a few benefits to playing games on an old gaming PC. It doubles as a space heater and no one questions when you blame your bad playing on your underpowered machine. If either. of these apply to you, then it’s definitely time to update your gaming PC rig. Right now, Walmart has big sales across the board on gaming desktops, laptops, and components (including GPUs) well ahead of Black Friday. So, whether you want a complete system or just pieces, grab them now before they go out of stock.

HP Victus (Core i5 + RTX 4050) — $629 (was $1,049)

HP Victus laptops on sale at Walmart
You probably only need one laptop, but you could also get three.

HP
See It

If you want an affordable gaming laptop that can play modern titles smoothly at 1080p, this is a sweet spot. The RTX 4050 brings Nvidia’s latest features like DLSS (smart upscaling that boosts frame rates) and basic ray tracing, while a Core i5 keeps everyday tasks snappy. At this price, it’s a solid pick for students or first-time PC gamers who want good performance without the premium price tag.

Skytech desktop (Ryzen 9 9800X3D + RTX 5070 Ti, 32GB/2TB) — $1,799 (was $2,599)

Skytech gaming pc with lights on a plain background on sale at Walmart
Get a Ryzen 9 chip for the price of lower level hardware.

Skytech
See It

AMD’s Ryzen 9 9800X3D uses extra on-chip cache to feed the CPU quickly—great for games—while the RTX 5070 Ti has plenty of muscle for demanding titles and creative apps. The 32GB of RAM lets you stream, browse, and run heavy apps at once, and the 2TB SSD gives you fast load times with room for a big game library. It’s a turnkey setup that won’t require upgrades for a while, even if you’re a sucker for high-end titles at steady framerates.

